PrettyLittleThing and Krispy Kreme have partnered up to launch a stylish spring snack - but it's limited edition. Photo by PrettyLittleThing and Krispy Kreme.

For a treat that's as stylish as it is sweet, Krispy Kreme and PrettyLittleThing have partnered up to create three brand-new doughnuts to glam up snack time.

They are the ultimate girly and delectable offering and all come complete with pink icing, sprinkles and, of course, PrettyLittleThing’s signature unicorn. Get ready to taste the most Insta-worthy doughnuts, made to share with family and friends - but grab them while you can as they are only available for a limited time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pretty Little Unicorn is the perfect combination of the two iconic brands - an Original Glazed doughnut with some PrettyLittleThing pizazz, dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkles and finished with purple frosting and a unicorn horn.

Made fresh daily, the limited-edition Pretty Little Unicorn will be available in Krispy Kreme shops, in supermarket cabinets in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and ASDA as well as service stations and third-party delivery partners UberEats, JustEat and Deliveroo.

The exclusive PrettyLittleThing x Krispy Kreme feature dozen can be delivered straight to your door to share with loved ones. They can be ordered through the Krispy Kreme website for nationwide delivery and the selection includes two exclusive doughnuts from this limited-edition range.

A Pretty Little Doughnut has a yummy strawberry filling; hand-piped to look like PrettlyLittleThing signature unicorn and is dipped in white choc coating. For a more sparkly snack, grab a Pretty Little Sprinkle from the feature dozen which is dipped in strawberry icing and finished with unicorn sprinkles and shimmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new limited-edition PrettyLittleThing x Krispy Kreme range includes:

Pretty Little Unicorn (from £3.25) – dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkles, finished with purple frosting and a unicorn horn.

Pretty Little Doughnut (exclusive to nationwide delivery feature pack) – strawberry filled, topped with white choc coating, hand-piped floral details and a unicorn horn.

Pretty Little Sprinkle (exclusive to nationwide delivery feature pack) - dipped in strawberry icing, finished with unicorn sprinkles and made to shimmer.