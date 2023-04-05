There will be changes to both deliveries and collections from all six main delivery companies over the bank holiday weekend

Easter 2023 is almost here, and while most of us are looking forward to a four-day weekend there will be some of us who are still working as usual over the bank holiday and may be relying on sending packages to customers or receiving a product.

Even those of us who are taking the full extended break may still be awaiting the delivery of an important item, and so it’s important to know what the Easter delivery policy is for each of the six main delivery firms - Royal Mail, DHL, Evri, DPD, Yodel and Parcelforce.

Below, we have detailed the delivery schedule of each of the companies so that you have all the information you need in one place. For even more useful information to help you plan your Easter weekend check out our guides to Easter supermarket opening times and Easter hardware store opening times. There’s also some guidance on what is the best time to go food shopping over the bank holiday, according to one of the main supermarkets.

Royal Mail

Royal Mail does not carry out deliveries on a Sunday usually, and Easter Sunday will be no different. You could still get deliveries over the Easter period if you live in one of the four nations, but not in the other three. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there will be no collections or deliveries on Good Friday, 7 April, and Easter Monday, 10 April. In Scotland, however, there will be normal collections and deliveries on Good Friday, but none on Easter Monday.

Normal posting and deliveries will be carried out on Easter Saturday, 8 April, but there may be a slight delay in service as postal workers deal with demand. You can find out more about post deliveries in your area on public holidays by visiting the official Royal Mail website.

The Easter 2023 delivery and collection schedules for all six main delivery firms.

DHL

DHL will be delivering packages across the UK on some days over Easter, but not all. There will also be some changes to when parcels will be collected by DHL staff. On Good Friday, 7 April, Easter Sunday, 9 April, and Easter Monday, April 10, there will be no deliveries or collections.

There will be deliveries on Saturday 9 April, but there will be no collections on this day. Parcels which have not been collected by Thursday 6 April will then be collected on Tuesday 11 April. Parcels which are collected on 6 April will be delivered on 11 April also. You can visit the official website to find out more about DHL Easter schedule.

Evri

Evri confirmed their Easter delivery policy for the whole of the UK in a post on their official Facebook page. Packages will still be delivered on Good Friday, 7 April, and also Easter Saturday, 8 April. There will, however, be no deliveries on Easter Sunday, 9 April, and Easter Monday, 10 April. People will also find a difference in their access to customer service over the holiday period as it will only be available on Easter Saturday.

DPD

DPD will not be delivering parcels to certain areas across the UK on different days during the Easter holiday, however, exactly what the delivery schedule is depends on where in the UK you live. In England, Scotland and Wales, there will be no deliveries on Good Friday, 7 April, Easter Sunday, 9 April, and Easter Monday, 10 April, although deliveries will go ahead as usual, however, on Easter Saturday, 8 April.

In Northern Ireland, deliveries will not take place on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday but they will take place on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. In the Republic of Ireland, deliveries will only be stopped on Easter Monday, but will go ahead as usual on the other three Easter holiday days. For more detailed information, please visit the official DPD website.

Yodel

Yodel has not publicly released any information about their Easter delivery schedule for 2023. NationalWorld reached out to Yodel on Wednesday 5 April for confirmation of their Easter schedule and a customer services representative said: “As of now we don't have any update about this. However, we will update shortly”. The company does not usually deliver on Sundays and bank holidays, however, so customers can expect that there won’t be any deliveries between Good Friday and Easter Monday either.

