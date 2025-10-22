Are EA servers down right now? Why am I unable to connect - as users report being 'kicked out' and 'can't join FIFA game'
There has been a huge spike on DownDetector from 9am this morning (Wednesday 22 October). The majority of problems are to do with server connection as this is 69% of the problems reported on DownDetector, a further 30% have reported problems with game play.
One user wrote on DownDetector: “Just been kicked out, says EA servers are down”. Another said: “Can't join a game on fifa?”.
On X EA users are also sharing their frustration. One said: “Servers are down so players start playing squad battles. Only for EA to completely shut the servers and kick us off”. Another added: “Typical EA with the servers down. Nothing new”.