EA servers are currently down as hundreds of people are reporting issues.

There has been a huge spike on DownDetector from 9am this morning (Wednesday 22 October). The majority of problems are to do with server connection as this is 69% of the problems reported on DownDetector, a further 30% have reported problems with game play.

One user wrote on DownDetector: “Just been kicked out, says EA servers are down”. Another said: “Can't join a game on fifa?”.

On X EA users are also sharing their frustration. One said: “Servers are down so players start playing squad battles. Only for EA to completely shut the servers and kick us off”. Another added: “Typical EA with the servers down. Nothing new”.

EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication posted on X earlier today: “We're investigating player reports of a matchmaking issue in Ultimate Team and Clubs. We'll provide an update as soon as one is available”.