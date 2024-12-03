A popular app has launched its 2024 yearly review - while many are still waiting for their Spotify Wrapped to drop.

Duolingo has released its Year In Review which reveals a number of key learning achievements, including the number of lessons you've completed, your XP scores and what percentage you rank among other learners. The fun tool also tells you exactly how many minutes you've spent learning on the app and the all-important longest streak you achieved.

However, the one stat most people are probably dreading is the number of mistakes they've made. Duolingo concludes by telling users whether they are "safe" from the iconic green bird.

Users can share their results on other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook with their personal streak record. Doing so also unlocks a reward.

(Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The reward is new widget art showing your streak score. If you're a little shy about your Duolingo streak but still want to earn that reward there is a clever way to unlock it and keep your streak private.

Tap the share button, select WhatsApp and share to yourself. Then the widget reward will become available.

The app has shared its yearly review ahead of Spotify Wrapped. The streaming platform is yet to confirm the release date for Wrapped 2024, but it has posted a teaser video on X, formerly Twitter. It wrote: “This year contained multitudes. So will your Wrapped. Coming Soon”.

The streaming service has been tight-lipped on its annual round-up. In recent years it has released the Wrapped round-up on a Wednesday, either late in November or early December. However with the teaser dropping on November 27, it suggests that the date could be switched up - unless we are still a full week away.