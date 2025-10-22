The popular shopping platform eBay has gone down for customers.

DownDetector has seen a huge spike in reported problems, with 50% reporting issues with the app and 49% reporting issues with the website. The problems spiked after 1pm today (Wednesday 22 October).

One user wrote on DownDetector: “All i see is a red exclamation mark!” Another said: “I do not see my orders.. I see red exclamation icon... They even do not put an explanation message”.

A third added: “Simple delivery not working. I can not completer listings !!”.

The platform eBay has not yet issued a comment on the reported issues. It is not known at the moment what is causing the app and website to go down.