Is Sky Internet down? DownDetector sees spike in problems in cities including Birmingham, London and Manchester - why is it not working
Issues with Sky Internet are being reported in major cities including Birmingham, London and Manchester. On DownDetector problems are reported in Manchester, Camden Town, Hackney, London, Bradford, Wakefield, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Barnet.
On DownDetector 87% have reported that the problems are to do with Sky Internet. Reports of issues started to spike from 11am this morning (Wednesday 22 October).
If you are having issues you can speak with an adviser through the My Sky messaging service, contact Sky via X, or ask questions on the Sky Community forum. You can also talk to the Virtual Assistant on the Sky website (in the bottom-right-hand corner of the screen) or call 0333 759 3263.
Sky has not made a comment on the issues so far.