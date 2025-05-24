Users of social media site X - formerly known as Twitter - have been unable to access the service amid a mass outage.

The Elon Musk-owned site is currently unable to load on desktop or app. Service status tracker DownDetctor.co.uk reports that there was a huge spike in reports of users having issues from around 1.30pm on Saturday, May 24.

The site shows reports of issues jumping from 66 to more than 11,000 by 1.39pm. Reports have begun to slightly decline, with just over 6,000 reports on Down Detector as of 2.39pm.

Users of social media site X (formerly Twitter) are currently unable to access the service. | AFP via Getty Images

It comes just days after the service was unavailable for millions of users. A mass outage took place on Thursday evening (May 22), with users unable to access certain pages, having trouble accessing DMs, and having issues with login pages on the app and desktop site.

One user said at the time: “Twitter/X DMs have now been down for over 10 hours.”

Frustrated X users have vented their frustration at the new outage. One person said: “Twitter was down most of the day yesterday, and it's down again today, what's going on?”. Another added: “Here we go again!”

Others have pointed the blame at CEO Elon Musk, who bought the social media site that was then known as Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. The site officially rebranded as X in March 2023.

One user said: "This app has gone down more times this year than the OG twitter went down in its entirety." Another added: “Elon musk is such a great ceo amirite.”