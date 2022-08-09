The word ‘patty’ has infuriated players with one writing on Twitter, "that’s not even a word we use in Britain!”

Wordle players have been confused yet again by the game’s answer on Tuesday 9 August.

Fans have struggled to solve the most recent challenge, complaining it isn’t a common word in the UK.

It comes after words such as coyly, quart, agape and aphid challenged Wordle players.

This time another curveball has been thrown as players struggled to solve the five-letter word ‘patty’.

The web game Wordle has taken the world by storm since being launched last October, with thousands of people playing every day.

What have Wordle players said?

Many fans in the UK were particularly frustrated with this challenge.

They took to social media to insist that ‘patty’ was an American word and it is not common in Britain.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Bloody hell Wordle...once again you’ve RUINED my day!!! That’s not even a word we use in Britain!! Ok we do a bit.... Wordle 416 X/6.”

Another said: “"Not English in my honest opinion. Wordle 416 4/6.”

Another player wrote: "The attempted destruction of the English language continues apace WORDLE 416 -’The word “xxxxx” is also used in American English but almost unknown in British English’ If you want to foist yr illiteracy on o’rs, pls try to confine it to material that only yrs might read.”

One player even said that UK players were at a disadvantage because of these word choices. "There have been a lot of American usages lately. Leaves us English speakers at a disadvantage Wordle 416 4/6*"

What does patty mean?

Patty is a noun that means “a piece of food made into a disc shape that is then cooked” according to the Cambridge dictionary.

The Oxford dictionary defines the word patty as, “finely chopped meat, fish, etc. formed into a small, round, flat shape a hamburger patty.”

There is also an additional meaning specific to North America that refers to “a small round flat chocolate-covered peppermint sweet.”

In the UK, patty is most commonly used to refer to a Jamaican-style pie that looks a little like a cornish pasty or a calzone.

The word is not particularly prominent in day-to-day language.

How do you use ‘patty’ in a sentence?

Here are some examples of how you can use the word ‘patty’ in a sentence: