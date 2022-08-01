Fans said you have to “think like an American” in order to know the answer

Wordle fans in the UK have been left frustrated trying to figure out today’s (1 August) answer, taking to Google to search what it is.

Some players took to social media to share their frustration after losing their hard-earned streaks.

Fans said you have to “think like an American” in order to know the answer.

If you haven’t played Wordle today and don’t want the answer spoiled, look away now as it is about to be revealed.

What does Quart mean?

Today’s Wordle answer was the word ‘Quart’.

A quart usually refers to a quarter of a gallon of liquid, although you can measure some solid goods in what’s known as "dry quarts" as well.

Quarts are still used quite commonly as a measurement in the USA, but most other parts of the world now use the metric system.

Nevertheless, the British imperial measurement system does also include quarts.

However, a British imperial quart equates to 1.13 litres, whereas the US customary quart contains 0.94 litres (or 1.10 if it’s a dry quart).

The word shot to the top of Google’s most searched phrases as frustrated Wordle players looked it up to check its meaning.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Quart is not supposed to be in the Wordle list.”

Another said: “I appreciate this is an American game… nevertheless, I disliked this a lot.”

Other players struggled to solve this word because there were too many options and alternative five letter words that ended in ‘art.’

For example the words, start, heart, apart, and chart were all potential words that could have been the answer to this puzzle.

One player said: "This really is getting quite silly now… Wordle 408 X/6."

How do you use the word in a sentence?