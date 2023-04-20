The video app said a new search feature will be introduced to direct users to “authoritative information” to “empower accurate climate discussions”

TikTok will begin removing videos that deny the existence of climate change and direct users to “authoritative information”, the video app has announced.

The social media giant said it is updating its misinformation policy to target content which “undermines well-established scientific consensus” about global warming - with any clips containing misinformation to be removed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new search feature will also be introduced to direct users searching climate content towards more “authoritative information” sourced in partnership with the UN.

To make this effort more effective, TikTok announced it would work with independent fact-checker partners, and said the changes will help “empower accurate climate discussions” and “reduce harmful misinformation”.

The move is similar to one made by YouTube which already directs users to the official UN web pages on climate change when looking up relevant videos on the topic.

The changes will be rolled out ahead of Earth Day which is taking place on Saturday (22 April.)

TikTok has announced it will remove videos that deny climate change exists. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Adobe Stock)

Advertisement

Advertisement

TikTok said it would encourage its community to take small actions that can help the environment on Earth Day and participate by posting videos of activities using #EcoFriendly, #EarthDay, #ZeroWaste, and other similar hashtags.

The platform said: "Join us as our global community continues to raise sustainability awareness with all the ways we can all help make this planet an even better place.”

The changes come after TikTok has toughened its stance on harmful content over the last year, confirming it was removing eating disorder content after research found views of these types of videos had grown.

However, the platform is still under pressure from governments over its privacy and safety concerns due to its Chinese ownership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It still faces a prospect of an outright ban in the US as politicians argue the app is used to push misinformation and pro-China propaganda.

TikTok has already been banned from government staff work phones in the US, EU, Canada and other countries including most recently the UK.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden announced TikTok had been banned from government phones in the UK, after security concerns were raised about use of the Chinese-owned app.