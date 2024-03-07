A TikToker has won millions of views for her videos where she tests make-up while she goes running, as an expert has commented on whether or not the idea of applying beauty products while exercising a good one. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

For some people, putting make-up on is a part of the everyday routine, and slicking on some lipgloss is as important as grabbing their keys before leaving the house.

Make-up is a must for some people, no matter what the circumstance, including during down-time or even while exercising. On of those people, it appears, is a TikToker called Clare Dumont. The 27-year-old's TikTok bio reads "probably running with makeup on".

She has over 4,000 followers on her page, @clarealine, where she tests out different beauty products and sees how they hold up against her running routine. During the last few weeks Dumont, who is from New York, United States, has been documenting her search for the quintessential race-day lip treatment as she prepares for the Brooklyn Half Marathon in April and New York Marathon in November.

Last month, a video of her testing the longevity of Summer Fridays’ lip butter balm during a six-mile run quickly racked up more than a million views, and also led muliple suggestions from her followers of which lip products she should next put to the test.

If Durmont's following, viewer figures and interactions are anything to go by then wearing make-up while exercising is very common. But, is it actually a good idea to do this? The answer is no, according to new research - at least when it comes to certain types of make-up.

A study in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology has researched the impact of wearing foundation make-up during exercise on skin and pores, and found that doing so may lead to the clogging of pores.

The study, involving 43 participants who wore make-up on some parts of the face and not on others, showed a “greater increase in moisture” levels on areas where make-up was present, compared to those without. This could result in make-up preventing moisture from evaporating on the skin.

After exercise, the size of pores increased in the areas without make-up, but not as much in the skin sitting beneath the foundation. This may indicate that make-up blocks pores.

“For skin health, it’s best to exercise with your make-up removed,” said the author of the research, Dongsun Park, from the Korean National University of Education.

There was also an increase in oil production in the make-up free areas of the face, and a decrease in the foundation covered areas, suggesting maintaining proper oil levels on the skin could be challenging when wearing make-up. The skin also became more elastic after exercise for those wearing make-up compared to those without.

'Keep skin glowing on and off the treadmill'

Grace Day, an aesthetician and skincare expert at Beauty Bay, told the PA news agency that refraining from wearing make-up during exercise may not be feasible for many women, despite the study’s findings. She advises people avoid using heavy make-up and suggests bringing a facial cleanser to your place of exercise.

She said: “Not wearing make-up just doesn’t feel possible for many of us, for a huge range of reasons. So, to ensure your skin stays glowing on and off the treadmill, your best bet is to cherry-pick the products that won’t be too troublesome to your skin.

“Avoiding heavy make-up, like full coverage foundations, will help to reduce post-workout breakouts. It’s also worth taking your cleanser with you to the gym, so you can cleanse immediately after your session, to get rid of any sweat and bacteria build-up.”

Day delved further into the science behind wearing make-up during exercise. “The argument for leaving your skin bare at the gym is rooted in the idea that pores remain unclogged and the clean skin can breathe, preventing breakouts that might occur from make-up trapping sweat and bacteria in pores,” she said.

“The increased temperature and sweating caused by exercise opens pores up, which is why they may become blocked by make-up particles, leading to breakouts and uneven skin texture. There’s also the contact between feet, hands and the floor, required for activities like yoga, cycling and weightlifting, to take into consideration.”