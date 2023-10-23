A woman has received compensation and a refund after she was coverd in bedbug bites from a stay at a Premier Inn hotel in August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who claimed she suffered “incredibly itchy” and “painful” bedbug bites after staying in a Premier Inn hotel has received compensation. Vicky Hills, from Dunstable in Bedfordshire, stayed in the hotel in Hastings from 10 to 11 August, but on the drive home she noticed that she started getting bite marks on her legs.

She told the BBC that she first thought the bites were from mosquitos but after a trip to a pharmacist a GP confirmed they were from bedbugs and prescribed antibiotics. The £78 cost of the Premier Inn hotel room was refunded within 10 days but compensation for the items she purchased took nearly two months to be repaid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Hills had to dispose of her home bedding and purchase bug traps. She had contacted The JVS Show on BBC Three Counties Radio to seek a refund as the show helps with consumer issues. After hse appeared on the show she received £312 including a goodwill gesture.

Premier Inn apologised to Ms Hills, saying in a statement: "We have rigorous processes in place to both react to and prevent issues on the rare occasion they do arise. As soon as our team were aware of this complaint, the room was put on lockdown and independent experts immediately called in to resolve the issue using a specialist treatment, with no further cases reported."

Woman left with ‘painful’ bedbug bites after Premier Inn stay wins compensation. (Photo: Alamy/PA)

After Paris was hit by a mass surge in bedbugs, there has been widespread panic - particularly in London - that the breakout may reach the rest of Europe. Searches on Google for ‘how to prevent’ and ‘how to get rid of’ bedbugs have skyrocketed as people frantically try to prepare for the worst.

The French government has held crisis meetings and are battling to get the bugs under control before it hosts the Olympics next year. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the issue was a “real source of concern” and Transport for London officials are in conversation with the Parisian Metro over what “lessons could be learnt”. Data released by pest-control company Rentokil in September showed that from 2022 to 2023, the UK saw a 65% rise in bed bug infestations.

Advertisement

Advertisement