Booking.com has released its Black Friday deals across its accommodations and attractions. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

As travellers are beginning to think about booking their holidays for next year, Booking.com has released its Black Friday deals across its accommodations and attractions. Its discounts start at 30% off on places to stay and up to 25% off attractions.

Its Black Friday deals are running from 16 to 29 November for accommodation stays, and up until 31 December for its deals on car rentals. Its Black Friday offers on attractions are taking place within three months of the booking date.

According to recent Booking.com research, 58% of travellers have indicated that they are planning to travel in 2024 but have yet to book any element of their trip. The Black Friday deals from the holiday firm will make planning that long-weekend city break before the year is out or that two week beach holiday next year that little bit more cheaper.

Here are the deals that Booking.com have for Black Friday this year.

What are Booking.com’s Black Friday deals?

Avid travellers can save over 30% on selected hotel reservations and accommodation with Booking.com’s Black Friday offerings from 16-29 November. The cost-saving stays can be booked for dates between now and 31 December 2024. It means you can save a tonne on a cosy autumn staycation in the Cotswolds or Edinburgh, bag an excellent deal on winter sun or get a discount on a ski trip.