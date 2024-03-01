Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING

Cancelled and delayed flights UK today: Full list of Heathrow and Gatwick affected departures and arrivals as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind

An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Edinburgh, Gatwick, and Heathrow as Met Office issues weather warnings
Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Strikes, air traffic control staff sicknesses, and a technical meltdown caused chaos across airports last year cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights. Over the August bank holiday a technical fault by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to hundreds of flights being cancelled. And today stormy weather - which has seen Met Office warnings - is taking its toll.

According to the Daily Mail, senior aviation sources claim up to 650,000 people were caught up by delays and cancellations because of problems at Nats. At the start of October due to short notice staff sickness at the tower at Gatwick Airport, Nats imposed a 800-flight limit, reducing the rate of arrivals and departures.

Today (Friday 1 March) there is more travel disruption due to weather warnings issued by the Met Office. The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for wind which ends at 8am this morning, covering the Sussex coast up to just before Hastings.

The weather service said: “Strong winds will move east across coastal areas of southwest and southern England this morning leading to some disruption.” It is causing flight delays and cancellations, with Heathrow Airport in particular seeing many flights delayed.

A yellow weather warning for rain has also been issued staying in place until 3pm today, covering southwest England and most of Wales. Around 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is likely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations. A total of 111 flood alerts are in place for potential flooding.

An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Edinburgh, Gatwick, and Heathrow as Met Office issues weather warnings. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Edinburgh, Gatwick, and Heathrow as Met Office issues weather warnings. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Edinburgh, Gatwick, and Heathrow as Met Office issues weather warnings. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?

Listed are all of the flights that are cancelled or delayed today (Wednesday 24 January) from major UK airports.

Heathrow Airport

Departures

  • 09:40 BA flight to Edinburgh - cancelled
  • 09:45 Eurowings flight to Hamburg - delayed
  • 09:45 BA flight to Lyon - delayed
  • 09:45 Aer Lingus flight to Cork - delayed
  • 09:45 Loganair flight to KOI - delayed
  • 09:50 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - delayed
  • 09:55 Scandinavian Airlines flight to Copenhagen - delayed
  • 09:55 BA flight to Zagreb - delayed
  • 10:00 KLM flight to Amsterdam - delayed
  • 10:00 Aer Lingus flight to Shannon - delayed
  • 10:10 BA flight to Vienna - delayed
  • 10:20 BA flight to Barcelona - delayed
  • 10:20 BA flight to Milan - delayed
  • 10:25 BA flight to Hamburg - delayed
  • 10:30 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - cancelled
  • 10:35 Scandinavian Airlines flight to Oslo - delayed
  • 10:55 BA flight to Amsterdam - delayed
  • 11:00 Aer Lingus flight to NOC - delayed
  • 11:10 Lufthansa flight to Munich - delayed
  • 11:15 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed
  • 11:15 BA flight to Copenhagen - delayed
  • 11:40 BA flight to Barcelona - delayed
  • 11:40 BA flight to Milan - delayed
  • 11:55 BA flight to Rome - delayed
  • 11:55 BA flight to Geneva - delayed
  • 11:55 BA flight to Larnaca - delayed
  • 12:00 BA flight to Lisbon - delayed
  • 12:05 BA flight to Munich - delayed
  • 12:10 BA flight to Jersey - delayed
  • 12:20 BA flight to Paris - delayed
  • 12:25 BA flight to Edinburgh - delayed
  • 12:30 BA flight to Marrakech - delayed
  • 12:35 BA flight to Belfast - delayed
  • 12:35 BA flight to Ljubljana - delayed
  • 12:55 BA flight to Rome - delayed
  • 12:55 BA flight to Tenerife - delayed
  • 12:55 BA flight to Vienna - cancelled
  • 13:00 BA flight to Amsterdam - delayed
  • 13:00 BA flight to Zurich - cancelled
  • 13:05 BA flight to Geneva - delayed
  • 13:10 BA flight to Paris - delayed
  • 13:10 BA flight to Dusseldorf - delayed
  • 13:15 BA flight to Toulouse - delayed
  • 13:30 BA flight to Madrid - delayed
  • 13:55 BA flight to Budapest - delayed
  • 14:10 BA flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
  • 14:10 BA flight to Geneva - delayed
  • 14:30 BA flight to Aberdeen - delayed
  • 14:35 WestJet flight to Calgary - delayed
  • 15:05 BA flight to Edinburgh - delayed
  • 15:15 BA flight to Paris - cancelled
  • 15:20 BA flight to Gothenburg - delayed
  • 15:35 BA flight to Geneva - delayed
  • 16:05 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed
  • 16:05 BA flight to Jersey - delayed
  • 16:45 BA flight to Pittsburgh - delayed
  • 19:45 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed
  • 20:30 BA flight to Mumbai - delayed

Arrivals

  • 09:45 Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt - cancelled
  • 13:20 BA flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
  • 15:15 BA flight from San Francisco - cancelled
  • 17:25 BA flight from Zurich - cancelled
  • 17:45 BA flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
  • 18:40 BA flight from Paris - cancelled
  • 18:40 BA flight from Vienna - cancelled

Gatwick Airport

Departures

  • 09:45 Eastern Airways flight to Newquay - delayed
  • 10:45 BA flight to Cancun - delayed
  • 12:05 BA flight to Lyon - delayed
  • 13:50 BA flight to Geneva - delayed
  • 15:30 BA flight to Seville - delayed

Arrivals

  • 11:00 Aurigny flight from Guernsey - cancelled

London Luton Airport

Departures

  • 14:20 Wizz Air flight to Warsaw-Chopin - estimated 14:50

Arrivals

  • 09:40 easyJet flight from Amsterdam - estimated 10:26

London Stansted Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Bristol Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Birmingham Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

East Midlands Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Manchester Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Leeds Bradford Airport

Departures

  • 10:00 Ryanair flight to Arrecife - delayed

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Newcastle International Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Exeter Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • 11:55 Aurigny flight from Guernsey - cancelled

Southampton Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Glasgow Airport

Departures

  • 13:15 Emirates flight to Dubai - estimated 16:10

Arrivals

  • 11:30 Emirates flight from Dubai - expected 14:25

Edinburgh Airport

Departures

  • 10:10 TUI flight to Tenerife - estimated 11:05
  • 10:15 Loganair flight to Barra - estimated 13:20
  • 16:45 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - estimated 17:25

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

London City Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Belfast International Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights
Related topics:AirportsManchesterBirminghamEdinburghGatwick AirportHeathrow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.