Strikes, air traffic control staff sicknesses, and a technical meltdown caused chaos across airports last year cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights. Over the August bank holiday a technical fault by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to hundreds of flights being cancelled. And today stormy weather - which has seen Met Office warnings - is taking its toll.

According to the Daily Mail, senior aviation sources claim up to 650,000 people were caught up by delays and cancellations because of problems at Nats. At the start of October due to short notice staff sickness at the tower at Gatwick Airport, Nats imposed a 800-flight limit, reducing the rate of arrivals and departures.

Today (Friday 1 March) there is more travel disruption due to weather warnings issued by the Met Office. The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for wind which ends at 8am this morning, covering the Sussex coast up to just before Hastings.

The weather service said: “Strong winds will move east across coastal areas of southwest and southern England this morning leading to some disruption.” It is causing flight delays and cancellations, with Heathrow Airport in particular seeing many flights delayed.

A yellow weather warning for rain has also been issued staying in place until 3pm today, covering southwest England and most of Wales. Around 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is likely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations. A total of 111 flood alerts are in place for potential flooding.

An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Edinburgh, Gatwick, and Heathrow as Met Office issues weather warnings. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?

Listed are all of the flights that are cancelled or delayed today (Wednesday 24 January) from major UK airports.

Heathrow Airport

Departures

09:40 BA flight to Edinburgh - cancelled

09:45 Eurowings flight to Hamburg - delayed

09:45 BA flight to Lyon - delayed

09:45 Aer Lingus flight to Cork - delayed

09:45 Loganair flight to KOI - delayed

09:50 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - delayed

09:55 Scandinavian Airlines flight to Copenhagen - delayed

09:55 BA flight to Zagreb - delayed

10:00 KLM flight to Amsterdam - delayed

10:00 Aer Lingus flight to Shannon - delayed

10:10 BA flight to Vienna - delayed

10:20 BA flight to Barcelona - delayed

10:20 BA flight to Milan - delayed

10:25 BA flight to Hamburg - delayed

10:30 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - cancelled

10:35 Scandinavian Airlines flight to Oslo - delayed

10:55 BA flight to Amsterdam - delayed

11:00 Aer Lingus flight to NOC - delayed

11:10 Lufthansa flight to Munich - delayed

11:15 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed

11:15 BA flight to Copenhagen - delayed

11:40 BA flight to Barcelona - delayed

11:40 BA flight to Milan - delayed

11:55 BA flight to Rome - delayed

11:55 BA flight to Geneva - delayed

11:55 BA flight to Larnaca - delayed

12:00 BA flight to Lisbon - delayed

12:05 BA flight to Munich - delayed

12:10 BA flight to Jersey - delayed

12:20 BA flight to Paris - delayed

12:25 BA flight to Edinburgh - delayed

12:30 BA flight to Marrakech - delayed

12:35 BA flight to Belfast - delayed

12:35 BA flight to Ljubljana - delayed

12:55 BA flight to Rome - delayed

12:55 BA flight to Tenerife - delayed

12:55 BA flight to Vienna - cancelled

13:00 BA flight to Amsterdam - delayed

13:00 BA flight to Zurich - cancelled

13:05 BA flight to Geneva - delayed

13:10 BA flight to Paris - delayed

13:10 BA flight to Dusseldorf - delayed

13:15 BA flight to Toulouse - delayed

13:30 BA flight to Madrid - delayed

13:55 BA flight to Budapest - delayed

14:10 BA flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

14:10 BA flight to Geneva - delayed

14:30 BA flight to Aberdeen - delayed

14:35 WestJet flight to Calgary - delayed

15:05 BA flight to Edinburgh - delayed

15:15 BA flight to Paris - cancelled

15:20 BA flight to Gothenburg - delayed

15:35 BA flight to Geneva - delayed

16:05 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed

16:05 BA flight to Jersey - delayed

16:45 BA flight to Pittsburgh - delayed

19:45 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed

20:30 BA flight to Mumbai - delayed

Arrivals

09:45 Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt - cancelled

13:20 BA flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

15:15 BA flight from San Francisco - cancelled

17:25 BA flight from Zurich - cancelled

17:45 BA flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

18:40 BA flight from Paris - cancelled

18:40 BA flight from Vienna - cancelled

Gatwick Airport

Departures

09:45 Eastern Airways flight to Newquay - delayed

10:45 BA flight to Cancun - delayed

12:05 BA flight to Lyon - delayed

13:50 BA flight to Geneva - delayed

15:30 BA flight to Seville - delayed

Arrivals

11:00 Aurigny flight from Guernsey - cancelled

London Luton Airport

Departures

14:20 Wizz Air flight to Warsaw-Chopin - estimated 14:50

Arrivals

09:40 easyJet flight from Amsterdam - estimated 10:26

London Stansted Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Bristol Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Birmingham Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

East Midlands Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Manchester Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Leeds Bradford Airport

Departures

10:00 Ryanair flight to Arrecife - delayed

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Newcastle International Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Exeter Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

11:55 Aurigny flight from Guernsey - cancelled

Southampton Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Glasgow Airport

Departures

13:15 Emirates flight to Dubai - estimated 16:10

Arrivals

11:30 Emirates flight from Dubai - expected 14:25

Edinburgh Airport

Departures

10:10 TUI flight to Tenerife - estimated 11:05

10:15 Loganair flight to Barra - estimated 13:20

16:45 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - estimated 17:25

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

London City Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Belfast International Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals