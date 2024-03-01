Cancelled and delayed flights UK today: Full list of Heathrow and Gatwick affected departures and arrivals as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind
Strikes, air traffic control staff sicknesses, and a technical meltdown caused chaos across airports last year cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights. Over the August bank holiday a technical fault by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to hundreds of flights being cancelled. And today stormy weather - which has seen Met Office warnings - is taking its toll.
According to the Daily Mail, senior aviation sources claim up to 650,000 people were caught up by delays and cancellations because of problems at Nats. At the start of October due to short notice staff sickness at the tower at Gatwick Airport, Nats imposed a 800-flight limit, reducing the rate of arrivals and departures.
Today (Friday 1 March) there is more travel disruption due to weather warnings issued by the Met Office. The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for wind which ends at 8am this morning, covering the Sussex coast up to just before Hastings.
The weather service said: “Strong winds will move east across coastal areas of southwest and southern England this morning leading to some disruption.” It is causing flight delays and cancellations, with Heathrow Airport in particular seeing many flights delayed.
A yellow weather warning for rain has also been issued staying in place until 3pm today, covering southwest England and most of Wales. Around 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is likely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations. A total of 111 flood alerts are in place for potential flooding.
Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?
Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?
Heathrow Airport
Departures
- 09:40 BA flight to Edinburgh - cancelled
- 09:45 Eurowings flight to Hamburg - delayed
- 09:45 BA flight to Lyon - delayed
- 09:45 Aer Lingus flight to Cork - delayed
- 09:45 Loganair flight to KOI - delayed
- 09:50 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - delayed
- 09:55 Scandinavian Airlines flight to Copenhagen - delayed
- 09:55 BA flight to Zagreb - delayed
- 10:00 KLM flight to Amsterdam - delayed
- 10:00 Aer Lingus flight to Shannon - delayed
- 10:10 BA flight to Vienna - delayed
- 10:20 BA flight to Barcelona - delayed
- 10:20 BA flight to Milan - delayed
- 10:25 BA flight to Hamburg - delayed
- 10:30 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - cancelled
- 10:35 Scandinavian Airlines flight to Oslo - delayed
- 10:55 BA flight to Amsterdam - delayed
- 11:00 Aer Lingus flight to NOC - delayed
- 11:10 Lufthansa flight to Munich - delayed
- 11:15 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed
- 11:15 BA flight to Copenhagen - delayed
- 11:40 BA flight to Barcelona - delayed
- 11:40 BA flight to Milan - delayed
- 11:55 BA flight to Rome - delayed
- 11:55 BA flight to Geneva - delayed
- 11:55 BA flight to Larnaca - delayed
- 12:00 BA flight to Lisbon - delayed
- 12:05 BA flight to Munich - delayed
- 12:10 BA flight to Jersey - delayed
- 12:20 BA flight to Paris - delayed
- 12:25 BA flight to Edinburgh - delayed
- 12:30 BA flight to Marrakech - delayed
- 12:35 BA flight to Belfast - delayed
- 12:35 BA flight to Ljubljana - delayed
- 12:55 BA flight to Rome - delayed
- 12:55 BA flight to Tenerife - delayed
- 12:55 BA flight to Vienna - cancelled
- 13:00 BA flight to Amsterdam - delayed
- 13:00 BA flight to Zurich - cancelled
- 13:05 BA flight to Geneva - delayed
- 13:10 BA flight to Paris - delayed
- 13:10 BA flight to Dusseldorf - delayed
- 13:15 BA flight to Toulouse - delayed
- 13:30 BA flight to Madrid - delayed
- 13:55 BA flight to Budapest - delayed
- 14:10 BA flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 14:10 BA flight to Geneva - delayed
- 14:30 BA flight to Aberdeen - delayed
- 14:35 WestJet flight to Calgary - delayed
- 15:05 BA flight to Edinburgh - delayed
- 15:15 BA flight to Paris - cancelled
- 15:20 BA flight to Gothenburg - delayed
- 15:35 BA flight to Geneva - delayed
- 16:05 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed
- 16:05 BA flight to Jersey - delayed
- 16:45 BA flight to Pittsburgh - delayed
- 19:45 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed
- 20:30 BA flight to Mumbai - delayed
Arrivals
- 09:45 Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt - cancelled
- 13:20 BA flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
- 15:15 BA flight from San Francisco - cancelled
- 17:25 BA flight from Zurich - cancelled
- 17:45 BA flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 18:40 BA flight from Paris - cancelled
- 18:40 BA flight from Vienna - cancelled
Gatwick Airport
Departures
- 09:45 Eastern Airways flight to Newquay - delayed
- 10:45 BA flight to Cancun - delayed
- 12:05 BA flight to Lyon - delayed
- 13:50 BA flight to Geneva - delayed
- 15:30 BA flight to Seville - delayed
Arrivals
- 11:00 Aurigny flight from Guernsey - cancelled
London Luton Airport
Departures
- 14:20 Wizz Air flight to Warsaw-Chopin - estimated 14:50
Arrivals
- 09:40 easyJet flight from Amsterdam - estimated 10:26
London Stansted Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Bristol Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Birmingham Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
East Midlands Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Manchester Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Leeds Bradford Airport
Departures
- 10:00 Ryanair flight to Arrecife - delayed
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Newcastle International Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Exeter Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- 11:55 Aurigny flight from Guernsey - cancelled
Southampton Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Glasgow Airport
Departures
- 13:15 Emirates flight to Dubai - estimated 16:10
Arrivals
- 11:30 Emirates flight from Dubai - expected 14:25
Edinburgh Airport
Departures
- 10:10 TUI flight to Tenerife - estimated 11:05
- 10:15 Loganair flight to Barra - estimated 13:20
- 16:45 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - estimated 17:25
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
London City Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Belfast International Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
