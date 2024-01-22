Cancelled and delayed flights UK today: Full list affected departures and arrivals amid Storm Isha - including Edinburgh, Gatwick and Heathrow
An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Edinburgh, Gatwick, and Heathrow amid Storm Isha
Strikes, air traffic control staff sicknesses, and a technical meltdown caused chaos across airports last year cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights. Over the August bank holiday a technical fault by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.
According to the Daily Mail, senior aviation sources claim up to 650,000 people have been caught up by delays and cancellations because of problems at Nats. At the start of October due to short notice staff sickness at the tower at Gatwick Airport, Nats imposed a 800-flight limit, reducing the rate of arrivals and departures.
Overt the past weekend a number of UK flights were forced to divert elsewhere during the treacherous conditions brought on by Storm Isha which has left huge parts of the country under weather warnings. Flights were forced to land as far as 500 miles away due to "dangerous" gales.
The UK was covered in severe wind warnings due to the storm, with people being advised not to travel due to the risk of 90mph gusts hitting the country. Air traffic control restrictions also led to some flight cancellations at airports across the UK.
Nats said: "Due to adverse weather conditions across the UK, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only every applied to maintain safety. Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline."
Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?
Listed are all of the flights that are cancelled or delayed today (Monday 22 January) from major UK airports.
Heathrow Airport
Departures
- 07:30 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - cancelled
- 08:25 British Airways flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 08:40 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 08:40 British Airways flight to Copenhagen - cancelled
- 09:00 Air Canada flight to Halifax - cancelled
- 11:40 British Airways flight to Milan - cancelled
- 13:05 British Airways flight to Paris - cancelled
- 13:40 TAP Portugal flight to Lisbon - cancelled
- 14:20 British Airways flight to Aberdeen - cancelled
- 14:30 British Airways flight to Jersey - cancelled
- 15:00 British Airways flight to Madrid - delayed
- 15:05 British Airways flight to Geneva - cancelled
- 17:30 British Airways flight to Manchester - cancelled
Arrivals
- 07:40 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 07:45 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled
- 08:05 British Airways flight from Jersey - cancelled
- 08:15 British Airways flight from Belfast - cancelled
- 08:15 British Airways flight from Newcastle - cancelled
- 08:45 British Airways flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 09:05 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
- 09:10 British Airways flight from Stockholm - cancelled
- 09:45 British Airways flight from Barcelona - cancelled
- 11:15 British Airways flight from Larnaca - delayed
- 12:00 British Airways flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 12:10 British Airways flight from Berlin - cancelled
- 12:40 TAP Portugal flight from Lisbon - cancelled
- 12:45 British Airways flight from Vienna - cancelled
- 13:45 British Airways flight from Copenhagen - cancelled
- 14:10 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled
- 16:35 British Airways flight from Paris - cancelled
- 16:45 British Airways flight from Milan - cancelled
- 17:25 British Airways flight from Jersey - cancelled
- 18:15 British Airways flight from Aberdeen - cancelled
- 19:25 British Airways flight from Geneva - cancelled
- 20:25 British Airways flight from Manchester - cancelled
- 20:35 British Airways flight from Madrid - delayed
Gatwick Airport
Departures
- 06:10 Wizz Air flight to Malaga - delayed
- 09:00 Ryanair flight to Dublin - enquire airline
- 09:30 easyJet flight to Sharm El Sheikh - delayed
- 09:40 Ryanair flight to Dublin - delayed
- 11:10 Wizz Air flight to Sharm El Sheikh - delayed
- 11:25 Ryanair flight to Dublin - delayed
- 12:10 British Airways flight to Malta - delayed
Arrivals
- 08:25 Ryanair flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 08:35 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled
- 10:25 Wizz Air flight from Prague - expected 13:00
- 12:45 Wizz Air flight from Malaga - expected 21:15
London Luton Airport
Departures
- 06:10 Wizz Air flight to Tallinn - estimated 09:10
- 08:00 easyJet flight to Geneva - estimated 08:35
- 08:00 Wizz Air flight to Vilnius - estimated 08:15
- 09:05 Ryanair flight to Dublin - estimated 09:20
- 10:05 easyJet flight to Amsterdam - 10:50
- 17:10 Ryanair flight to Bologna - estimated 18:00
Arrivals
- 08:40 Ryanair flight from Dublin - estimated 08:58
London Stansted Airport
Departures
- 08:20 Ryanair flight to Tours - departing 11:00
- 08:50 easyJet Europe flight to Amsterdam - departing 09:35
- 10:25 Dan Air flight to Bacau - cancelled
- 11:15 Ryanair flight to Dublin - departing 12:00
- 12:20 Ryanair flight to Aarhus - departing 14:40
- 12:25 Ryanair flight to Edinburgh - departing 14:50
- 16:30 Ryanair flight to Tallinn - departing 18:50
Arrivals
- 09:25 Dan Air flight from Bacau - cancelled
- 14:30 Air Albania flight from Tirana - cancelled
Bristol Airport
Departures
- 06:15 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 07:00 Jet2 flight to Alicante - delayed
- 07:55 Ryanair flight to Bucharest - delayed
- 08:05 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - delayed
- 08:45 easyJet flight to Edinburgh - delayed
- 09:00 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 15:30 Ryanair flight to Kaunas - delayed
- 19:05 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - delayed
Arrivals
- 07:40 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin - delayed
- 08:30 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 15:05 Ryanair flight from Kaunas - delayed
- 18:35 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin - delayed
Birmingham Airport
Departures
- 09:20 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 19:25 Ryanair flight to Dublin - cancelled
Arrivals
- 08:35 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
East Midlands Airport
Departures
- 11:40 Blue Islands flight to Jersey States - cancelled
Arrivals
- 11:10 Blue Islands flight from Jersey States - cancelled
Manchester Airport
Departures
- 09:05 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
Arrivals
- 08:20 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
Leeds Bradford Airport
Departures
- 08:50 Aer Lingus flight to Belfast City - cancelled
- 08:55 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - cancelled
Arrivals
- 08:05 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 08:20 Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City - cancelled
- 11:35 Ryanair flight from Krakow - now due 07:29
Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Newcastle International Airport
Departures
- 06:50 British Airways flight to Heathrow - cancelled
- 08:05 Ryanair flight to Dublin - cancelled
- 13:25 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
Arrivals
- 07:40 Ryanair flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 12:40 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
Exeter Airport
Departures
- 09:30 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - estimated 10:55
Arrivals
- 08:45 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin - expected 10:45
Southampton Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- 08:55 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin - cancelled
Glasgow Airport
Departures
- 06:15 British Airways flight to Heathrow - cancelled
- 06:30 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled
- 07:00 British Airways flight to Gatwick - cancelled
- 07:25 Ryanair flight to Dublin - cancelled
- 08:00 Loganair flight to Islay - cancelled
- 08:40 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled
- 10:00 easyJet flight to Belfast International - cancelled
- 12:45 British Airways flight to Heathrow - cancelled
Arrivals
- 06:55 Ryanair flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 08:05 British Airways flight from London City - cancelled
- 09:55 Loganair flight from Islay - cancelled
- 11:55 British Airways flight from Gatwick - cancelled
Edinburgh Airport
Departures
- 06:40 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled
- 07:00 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled
- 07:30 British Airways flight to Heathrow - cancelled
- 07:30 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled
- 10:50 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled
- 12:15 Ryanair flight to Dublin - cancelled
- 16:10 easyJet flight to Belfast International - cancelled
Arrivals
- 08:40 Loganair flight from Kirkwall - cancelled
- 10:10 Delta flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 10:10 British Airways flight from London City - cancelled
- 11:25 United Airlines flight from Newark N Y C - cancelled
- 11:50 Ryanair flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 15:00 easyJet flight from Newcastle - cancelled
- 15:40 easyJet flight from Belfast International - cancelled
London City Airport
Departures
- 07:00 British Airways flight to Zurich - cancelled
- 07:05 British Airways flight to Frankfurt - cancelled
- 08:15 LuxAir flight to Luxembourg - cancelled
- 08:50 British Airways flight to Rotterdam - cancelled
- 08:50 British Airways flight to Edinburgh - cancelled
- 08:55 Loganair flight to Isle of Man - cancelled
- 09:20 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 09:45 LuxAir flight to Luxembourgh - delayed
- 11:15 British Airways flight to Prague - cancelled
- 11:40 British Airways flight to Barcelona - cancelled
Arrivals
- 07:35 British Airways flight from Frankfurt - cancelled
- 08:05 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled
- 08:15 British Airways flight from Dusseldorf - cancelled
- 08:15 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
- 08:25 Loganair flight from Isle of Man - cancelled
- 08:35 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
- 08:50 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 09:05 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
- 10:10 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled
- 10:45 British Airways flight from Zurich - cancelled
- 10:50 British Airways flight from Frankfurt - cancelled
- 11:15 British Airways flight from Rotterdam - cancelled
- 12:20 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
Belfast International Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
