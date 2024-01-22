An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Edinburgh, Gatwick, and Heathrow amid Storm Isha

Strikes, air traffic control staff sicknesses, and a technical meltdown caused chaos across airports last year cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights. Over the August bank holiday a technical fault by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

According to the Daily Mail, senior aviation sources claim up to 650,000 people have been caught up by delays and cancellations because of problems at Nats. At the start of October due to short notice staff sickness at the tower at Gatwick Airport, Nats imposed a 800-flight limit, reducing the rate of arrivals and departures.

Overt the past weekend a number of UK flights were forced to divert elsewhere during the treacherous conditions brought on by Storm Isha which has left huge parts of the country under weather warnings. Flights were forced to land as far as 500 miles away due to "dangerous" gales.

The UK was covered in severe wind warnings due to the storm, with people being advised not to travel due to the risk of 90mph gusts hitting the country. Air traffic control restrictions also led to some flight cancellations at airports across the UK.

Nats said: "Due to adverse weather conditions across the UK, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only every applied to maintain safety. Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline."

An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Edinburgh, Gatwick, and Heathrow amid Storm Isha. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?

Listed are all of the flights that are cancelled or delayed today (Monday 22 January) from major UK airports.

Heathrow Airport

Departures

07:30 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - cancelled

08:25 British Airways flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

08:40 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

08:40 British Airways flight to Copenhagen - cancelled

09:00 Air Canada flight to Halifax - cancelled

11:40 British Airways flight to Milan - cancelled

13:05 British Airways flight to Paris - cancelled

13:40 TAP Portugal flight to Lisbon - cancelled

14:20 British Airways flight to Aberdeen - cancelled

14:30 British Airways flight to Jersey - cancelled

15:00 British Airways flight to Madrid - delayed

15:05 British Airways flight to Geneva - cancelled

17:30 British Airways flight to Manchester - cancelled

Arrivals

07:40 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

07:45 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled

08:05 British Airways flight from Jersey - cancelled

08:15 British Airways flight from Belfast - cancelled

08:15 British Airways flight from Newcastle - cancelled

08:45 British Airways flight from Dublin - cancelled

09:05 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

09:10 British Airways flight from Stockholm - cancelled

09:45 British Airways flight from Barcelona - cancelled

11:15 British Airways flight from Larnaca - delayed

12:00 British Airways flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

12:10 British Airways flight from Berlin - cancelled

12:40 TAP Portugal flight from Lisbon - cancelled

12:45 British Airways flight from Vienna - cancelled

13:45 British Airways flight from Copenhagen - cancelled

14:10 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled

16:35 British Airways flight from Paris - cancelled

16:45 British Airways flight from Milan - cancelled

17:25 British Airways flight from Jersey - cancelled

18:15 British Airways flight from Aberdeen - cancelled

19:25 British Airways flight from Geneva - cancelled

20:25 British Airways flight from Manchester - cancelled

20:35 British Airways flight from Madrid - delayed

Gatwick Airport

Departures



06:10 Wizz Air flight to Malaga - delayed



09:00 Ryanair flight to Dublin - enquire airline



09:30 easyJet flight to Sharm El Sheikh - delayed



09:40 Ryanair flight to Dublin - delayed



11:10 Wizz Air flight to Sharm El Sheikh - delayed



11:25 Ryanair flight to Dublin - delayed



12:10 British Airways flight to Malta - delayed

Arrivals

08:25 Ryanair flight from Dublin - cancelled



08:35 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled

10:25 Wizz Air flight from Prague - expected 13:00

12:45 Wizz Air flight from Malaga - expected 21:15

London Luton Airport

Departures

06:10 Wizz Air flight to Tallinn - estimated 09:10

08:00 easyJet flight to Geneva - estimated 08:35

08:00 Wizz Air flight to Vilnius - estimated 08:15

09:05 Ryanair flight to Dublin - estimated 09:20

10:05 easyJet flight to Amsterdam - 10:50

17:10 Ryanair flight to Bologna - estimated 18:00

Arrivals

08:40 Ryanair flight from Dublin - estimated 08:58

London Stansted Airport

Departures

08:20 Ryanair flight to Tours - departing 11:00

08:50 easyJet Europe flight to Amsterdam - departing 09:35

10:25 Dan Air flight to Bacau - cancelled

11:15 Ryanair flight to Dublin - departing 12:00

12:20 Ryanair flight to Aarhus - departing 14:40

12:25 Ryanair flight to Edinburgh - departing 14:50

16:30 Ryanair flight to Tallinn - departing 18:50

Arrivals

09:25 Dan Air flight from Bacau - cancelled

14:30 Air Albania flight from Tirana - cancelled

Bristol Airport

Departures

06:15 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

07:00 Jet2 flight to Alicante - delayed

07:55 Ryanair flight to Bucharest - delayed

08:05 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - delayed

08:45 easyJet flight to Edinburgh - delayed

09:00 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

15:30 Ryanair flight to Kaunas - delayed

19:05 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - delayed

Arrivals

07:40 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin - delayed

08:30 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

15:05 Ryanair flight from Kaunas - delayed

18:35 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin - delayed

Birmingham Airport

Departures

09:20 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

19:25 Ryanair flight to Dublin - cancelled

Arrivals

08:35 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

East Midlands Airport

Departures

11:40 Blue Islands flight to Jersey States - cancelled

Arrivals

11:10 Blue Islands flight from Jersey States - cancelled

Manchester Airport

Departures

09:05 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

Arrivals

08:20 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

Leeds Bradford Airport

Departures

08:50 Aer Lingus flight to Belfast City - cancelled

08:55 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - cancelled

Arrivals

08:05 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin - cancelled

08:20 Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City - cancelled

11:35 Ryanair flight from Krakow - now due 07:29

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Newcastle International Airport

Departures

06:50 British Airways flight to Heathrow - cancelled

08:05 Ryanair flight to Dublin - cancelled

13:25 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

Arrivals

07:40 Ryanair flight from Dublin - cancelled

12:40 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

Exeter Airport

Departures

09:30 Aer Lingus flight to Dublin - estimated 10:55

Arrivals

08:45 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin - expected 10:45

Southampton Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

08:55 Aer Lingus flight from Dublin - cancelled

Glasgow Airport

Departures

06:15 British Airways flight to Heathrow - cancelled

06:30 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled

07:00 British Airways flight to Gatwick - cancelled

07:25 Ryanair flight to Dublin - cancelled

08:00 Loganair flight to Islay - cancelled

08:40 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled

10:00 easyJet flight to Belfast International - cancelled

12:45 British Airways flight to Heathrow - cancelled

Arrivals

06:55 Ryanair flight from Dublin - cancelled

08:05 British Airways flight from London City - cancelled

09:55 Loganair flight from Islay - cancelled

11:55 British Airways flight from Gatwick - cancelled

Edinburgh Airport

Departures

06:40 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled

07:00 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled

07:30 British Airways flight to Heathrow - cancelled

07:30 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled

10:50 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled

12:15 Ryanair flight to Dublin - cancelled

16:10 easyJet flight to Belfast International - cancelled

Arrivals

08:40 Loganair flight from Kirkwall - cancelled

10:10 Delta flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

10:10 British Airways flight from London City - cancelled

11:25 United Airlines flight from Newark N Y C - cancelled

11:50 Ryanair flight from Dublin - cancelled

15:00 easyJet flight from Newcastle - cancelled

15:40 easyJet flight from Belfast International - cancelled

London City Airport

Departures

07:00 British Airways flight to Zurich - cancelled

07:05 British Airways flight to Frankfurt - cancelled

08:15 LuxAir flight to Luxembourg - cancelled

08:50 British Airways flight to Rotterdam - cancelled

08:50 British Airways flight to Edinburgh - cancelled

08:55 Loganair flight to Isle of Man - cancelled

09:20 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

09:45 LuxAir flight to Luxembourgh - delayed

11:15 British Airways flight to Prague - cancelled

11:40 British Airways flight to Barcelona - cancelled

Arrivals

07:35 British Airways flight from Frankfurt - cancelled

08:05 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled

08:15 British Airways flight from Dusseldorf - cancelled

08:15 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

08:25 Loganair flight from Isle of Man - cancelled

08:35 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

08:50 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

09:05 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

10:10 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled

10:45 British Airways flight from Zurich - cancelled

10:50 British Airways flight from Frankfurt - cancelled

11:15 British Airways flight from Rotterdam - cancelled

12:20 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

Belfast International Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals