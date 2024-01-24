Cancelled and delayed flights UK today: Full list affected departures and arrivals amid Storm Jocelyn - including Edinburgh, Gatwick and Heathrow
An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Edinburgh, Gatwick, and Heathrow amid Storm Jocelyn
Strikes, air traffic control staff sicknesses, and a technical meltdown caused chaos across airports last year cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights. Over the August bank holiday a technical fault by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.
According to the Daily Mail, senior aviation sources claim up to 650,000 people have been caught up by delays and cancellations because of problems at Nats. At the start of October due to short notice staff sickness at the tower at Gatwick Airport, Nats imposed a 800-flight limit, reducing the rate of arrivals and departures.
Overt the past weekend a number of UK flights were forced to divert elsewhere during the treacherous conditions brought on by Storm Isha which has left huge parts of the country under weather warnings. Flights were forced to land as far as 500 miles away due to "dangerous" gales.
The UK was covered in severe wind warnings due to the storm, with people being advised not to travel due to the risk of 90mph gusts hitting the country. Air traffic control restrictions also led to some flight cancellations at airports across the UK.
Now Storm Jocelyn has arrived in the UK bringing 80mph winds and more travel chaos. The Met Office warned the storm could have even more impact and cause more disruption than the preceding Storm Isha. Amber and yellow warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.
Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?
Listed are all of the flights that are cancelled or delayed today (Wednesday 24 January) from major UK airports.
Heathrow Airport
Departures
- 08:25 British Airways flight to Amsterdam - delayed
- 08:40 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 15:30 British Airways flight to Zurich - delayed
Arrivals
- 07:40 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 10:55 British Airways flight from Miami - cancelled
- 12:00 British Airways flight from Amsterdam - delayed
- 20:00 British Airways flight from Zurich - delayed
Gatwick Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
London Luton Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- 07:35 Wizz Air flight from Krakow - estimated 07:59
- 07:55 Wizz Air flight from Sofia - estimated 08:26
- 08:05 Wizz Air flight from Varna - estimated 08:29
London Stansted Airport
Departures
- 15:30 Air Albania flight to Tirana - cancelled
Arrivals
- 14:30 Air Albania flight from Tirana - cancelled
Bristol Airport
Departures
- 09:00 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
Arrivals
- 08:30 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
Birmingham Airport
Departures
- 09:20 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 19:15 Aer Lingus flight to Belfast City - cancelled
Arrivals
- 08:35 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 18:45 Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City - cancelled
East Midlands Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Manchester Airport
Departures
- 10:40 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 15:20 Aer Lingus flight to Belfast City - cancelled
Arrivals
- 09:55 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 14:50 Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City - cancelled
Leeds Bradford Airport
Departures
- 06:10 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 10:00 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
Arrivals
- 08:20 Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City - expected 09:25
- 09:30 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Newcastle International Airport
Departures
- 09:25 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
Arrivals
- 08:50 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
Exeter Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Southampton Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Glasgow Airport
Departures
- 13:15 Emirates flight to Dubai - estimated 16:10
Arrivals
- 11:30 Emirates flight from Dubai - expected 14:25
Edinburgh Airport
Departures
- 06:30 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled
- 07:10 Loganair flight to Stornoway - cancelled
Arrivals
- 09:30 Loganair flight from Stornoway - cancelled
- 11:30 Emirates flight from Dubai - expected 12:27
London City Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- 08:05 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled
- 08:35 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
- 10:35 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
Belfast International Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
