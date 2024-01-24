Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strikes, air traffic control staff sicknesses, and a technical meltdown caused chaos across airports last year cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights. Over the August bank holiday a technical fault by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

According to the Daily Mail, senior aviation sources claim up to 650,000 people have been caught up by delays and cancellations because of problems at Nats. At the start of October due to short notice staff sickness at the tower at Gatwick Airport, Nats imposed a 800-flight limit, reducing the rate of arrivals and departures.

Overt the past weekend a number of UK flights were forced to divert elsewhere during the treacherous conditions brought on by Storm Isha which has left huge parts of the country under weather warnings. Flights were forced to land as far as 500 miles away due to "dangerous" gales.

The UK was covered in severe wind warnings due to the storm, with people being advised not to travel due to the risk of 90mph gusts hitting the country. Air traffic control restrictions also led to some flight cancellations at airports across the UK.

Now Storm Jocelyn has arrived in the UK bringing 80mph winds and more travel chaos. The Met Office warned the storm could have even more impact and cause more disruption than the preceding Storm Isha. Amber and yellow warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.

Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?

Listed are all of the flights that are cancelled or delayed today (Wednesday 24 January) from major UK airports.

Heathrow Airport

Departures

08:25 British Airways flight to Amsterdam - delayed

08:40 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

15:30 British Airways flight to Zurich - delayed

Arrivals

07:40 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

10:55 British Airways flight from Miami - cancelled

12:00 British Airways flight from Amsterdam - delayed

20:00 British Airways flight from Zurich - delayed

Gatwick Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

London Luton Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

07:35 Wizz Air flight from Krakow - estimated 07:59

07:55 Wizz Air flight from Sofia - estimated 08:26

08:05 Wizz Air flight from Varna - estimated 08:29

London Stansted Airport

Departures

15:30 Air Albania flight to Tirana - cancelled

Arrivals

14:30 Air Albania flight from Tirana - cancelled

Bristol Airport

Departures

09:00 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

Arrivals

08:30 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

Birmingham Airport

Departures

09:20 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

19:15 Aer Lingus flight to Belfast City - cancelled

Arrivals

08:35 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

18:45 Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City - cancelled

East Midlands Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Manchester Airport

Departures

10:40 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

15:20 Aer Lingus flight to Belfast City - cancelled

Arrivals

09:55 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

14:50 Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City - cancelled

Leeds Bradford Airport

Departures

06:10 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

10:00 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

Arrivals

08:20 Aer Lingus flight from Belfast City - expected 09:25

09:30 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Newcastle International Airport

Departures

09:25 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

Arrivals

08:50 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

Exeter Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Southampton Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Glasgow Airport

Departures

13:15 Emirates flight to Dubai - estimated 16:10

Arrivals

11:30 Emirates flight from Dubai - expected 14:25

Edinburgh Airport

Departures

06:30 British Airways flight to London City - cancelled

07:10 Loganair flight to Stornoway - cancelled

Arrivals

09:30 Loganair flight from Stornoway - cancelled

11:30 Emirates flight from Dubai - expected 12:27

London City Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

08:05 British Airways flight from Glasgow - cancelled

08:35 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

10:35 British Airways flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

Belfast International Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals