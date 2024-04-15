Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK airlines have issued their guidance for how early holidaymakers should show up for their flight. Previous years have seen travellers stuck in hour-long lines waiting to go through airport security.

Holidaymakers are now being urged to check the most recent rules for travel to minimise waiting times. You'll more than likely have to check in earlier for long-haul flights, but a number of airlines have dedicated guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listed below is the guidance for each airline on how early passengers can check in at UK airports.

Major airlines including Jet2, easyJet, TUI, Ryanair, and Wizz Air issue guidance on how early holidaymakers should arrive at UK airports for check-in. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ryanair

Ryanair says: "We recommend all passengers arrive at the check-in or bag drop desk at least 2 hours before they are due to fly. If you have booked through an Online Travel Agent, have been required to verify your booking, and wish to do so at the airport, please make sure you arrive at the airport 2 hours before your flight.

“For more details, please see here. You must be at the boarding gate at least 30 minutes before your flight departure time."

Wizz Air

Airport check-in for Wizz starts two hours before a scheduled flight, closing 40 minutes before the flight leaves. The airline says: "Online check-in is available from 30 days up to 3 hours before the scheduled departure time if you have purchased a seat during your booking. In case you have not purchased any seats with your booking, check-in will become available only 24 hours before departure."

British Airways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BA allows passengers to check-in online from 24 hours before they fly. If you're checking in at the airport, then the close-off time depends on the airport you're flying from. British Airways generally asks passengers to be at their gate at least 45 minutes before they fly, but this can vary depending on destination.

Virgin Atlantic

A statement on Virgin's website says: "Leave those last-minute airport dashes to the big screen! We recommend that you arrive at least two hours before your flight is due to leave." You'll have had to have checked in at least an hour before you fly if you're planning on leaving it until you arrive at the airport. The airline's check-in opens 24 hours before a flight, and up to 70 minutes before the flight takes place.

Jet2

Jet2 opens check-in desks at the airport at least 2.5 hours before your scheduled departure time. The airline recently issued an update on its website telling passengers: "Please check this section of the website at least 12 hours before your flight for the latest flight information. Customers are advised to arrive at their departure airport at least 2 hours before their scheduled departure time.”

EasyJet

EasyJet allows passengers to check in online for their flight between 30 days and two hours before their departure time. For the majority of flights, bag drop at the airport opens two hours before your flight, however there are some exceptions. For example if you're flying from London Luton, bag drop opens three hours before, while from London Gatwick and Manchester it's 2.5 hours before.

TUI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the TUI website explains: "You can use check-in opening times as a guide, even if you’ve checked in online. Standard check-in opens at least two-and-a-half hours before departure for short and mid-haul flights, and at least three-and-a-half hours before departure for long-haul flights. Arriving any earlier than this won’t mean you can check in or pass through security early."