Aurigny airline has announced new flight routes to the “beautiful” and “picturesque” Islands of Guernsey from UK airports this year. New direct flights with Aurigny, Guernsey’s flagship airline, will depart three times a week from London Stansted Airport – on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays – from Sunday 31 March 2024.

Travellers will also be able to access Guernsey from London City Airport and Liverpool, with flights also departing from Edinburgh from May 2024 and Cornwall Newquay from July 2024.

The destination is perfect for a weekend away, a spring adventure or a half term minibreak being just over an hour from the UK. In springtime the Islands of Guernsey are home to charming wildlife and a plethora of family-friendly activities. From watching migrating puffins on a kayak off Herm in April and joining in with local festivities on Sark's beloved La Beltane May Day festival in May, to exploring the Islands’ hidden secrets at the Spring Walking Festival in May and June, there is a quirky Island event for all families this year.

For families looking further ahead to booking a short-haul summer holiday with serious Island vibes, Guernsey offers various water sports, surfing, wildlife and much more, including festivals and fairs.

Guernsey is also home to museums and monuments.2024 marks the 80th anniversary of the D Day Landings, and Guernsey, which was occupied by the Germans in World War II, has a plethora of bunkers and a fascinating occupation museum to explore.

Visitors to Guernsey on 9 May will be able to soak up the atmosphere at Liberation Day, the Islands’ yearly joyful celebration of its liberation from German occupation, with 2025 marking this event’s momentous 80th anniversary.Those travelling with young children will be spoilt for choice by the variety of child-friendly accommodation on the Islands, from cosy self-catering properties on the remote island of Herm to six-man luxury safari tents nestled on the Guernsey coastline. Two islands – Sark and Herm – are car-free, making them the perfect place for children to experience a real sense of freedom.

