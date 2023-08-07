Every year, millions of Brits pack their suitcases, board an aeroplane and jet off to other countries around the world on holiday, often in search of relaxation, a new adventure or a combination of both.

There are hundreds of countries across the globe that people could choose to travel to, and many of them only require a British passport to gain access from the United Kingdom - no additional visa required. In fact, according to the Henley Index, a global ranking by a consultancy advising on residence, citizenship and visa issues, having a blue British passport is one of the best you can have when it comes to allowing for easy, visa-free travel.

The Index is released every year and ranks all of the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, and includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

So, just where does the UK rank on the 2023 Henley Passport Index and how does this compare with other countries? Read on to find out all you need to know.

What is the Henley Passport Index?

The Henley Passport Index first began 18 years ago and, according to the Henley and Partners website, is considered to be “the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum”.

It is the only index of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and compares 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. On a fixed date each year, Henley and Partners receives exclusive data from the IATA, which forms the basis of the index. It is updated every quarter.

The Henley Passport Index 2023 has been released - but where does the UK come in the ranking?

Where does the UK come on the 2023 Henley Passport Index?

In the 2023 Henley Passport Index, the UK has been given a third place ranking overall. People who have a UK passport can travel to a total of 189 destinations across the world visa-free, including countries in Europe such as France and Germany, countries in the Caribbean such as Barbados and countries in Africa such as the Cape Verde Islands.

The UK shares its third place ranking with Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

For the full list of countries which can be visited visa-free on a British passport, please visit the Henley and Partners website, where you will be able to look at the ‘my passport’ section and then select ‘United Kingdom’ from the drop down box.

What are the top ranking areas on the 2023 Henley Passport Index?

There are only nine countries in the world which rank higher in the UK in the 2023 Henley Passport Index. Ranking in the top spot is Singapore, Southeast Asia, where people can visit 193 destinations visa-free.

Coming in joint second are Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain and Sweden. People with those passports can visit 190 destinations with their passports only. For more information, please visit the Henley and Partners website and look at the ‘global ranking’ section.

Where has the UK come on the Henley Passport Index in previous years?