Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK Foreign Office has recently updated its advice for people travelling to Dubai following escalating violence in the Middle East. Dubai is full of luxurious hotels and bars, attracting millions of UK travellers each year - especially in the colder months due to its winter sunshine.

But warnings have been issued over travelling to the country after the UK and the US have struck more than a dozen sites by the rebel group Houthi militants. The strikes by the UK and the US came after a spate of 27 attacks on shipping since November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Islamist group claims it began striking a narrow strip of sea between Yemen and east Africa, which is a key international trade route, in a bid to end Israel’s air and ground offensive against Hamas. Following the rising tensions, the new advice reads: "Military activity is currently underway in response to attempts by Houthi militants to prevent movement of international shipping in the Red Sea.

“While the area of activity is limited to the Red Sea and Yemen, there is a possibility that Travel Advice for nearby countries could change at short notice. You should continue to monitor Travel Advice and follow any relevant instructions from local authorities."

The Foreign Office has issued new advice to UK holidaymakers travelling to Dubai as "military activity" is "currently underway". (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Bosses at the Foreign Office have said that there is a "high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets". The advice doesn't warn travellers against going to these destinations but British tourists in those areas have been told to "remain vigilant at all times."

The Foreign Office has issued an urgent travel warning for 18 countries. Listed below are the impacted countries