A woman onboard a Jet2 flight to Turkey allegedley ‘punched’ a crew member and assaulted two others - after she took tablets with alcohol

A drunk social worker has been handed a jail sentence after she punched a crew member on board a Jet2 flight and assaulted two other cabin crew staff members. Heather Anne McCarroll, 38, screamed into an intercom at the front of the plane and caused the pilot to declare an emergency, Antrim Magistrates’ Court heard.

The mum of two had taken two diazepam tablets for her nerves with alcohol ahead of the Jet2 flight heading to Turkey. The crew told police McCarroll began shouting and swearing at cabin crew, calling the cabin manager a “big lesbian b******”. Belfast Live reported the court heard how McCarroll went to the toilet and while inside could be heard “shouting sexual obscenities and kicking the door”. She left the toilet in such a state that when she came out, “it was deemed necessary to close it for the rest of the flight”.

McCaroll went to the front of the plane where she got hold of the intercom and was “screaming down it loudly”. It was so loud that the captain had to switch it off so he could hear incoming transmissions from air traffic control.

The lawyer described how McCarroll “punched a crew member to the throat” and then went to the galley area at the rear of the plane where she assaulted two other members of the cabin crew. The pilot was forced to declare an emergency due to her behaviour.

Proceedings were told McCarroll would have stood trial in Turkey if it wasn’t for the language barrier. At an earlier hearing she entered guilty pleas to four charges of common assault and single offences of criminal damage to a toilet belonging to Jet2, being drunk on a plane, endangering the safety of an aircraft and behaving in a threatening, abusive or disorderly manner towards cabin crew on 6 September last year. McCarroll was interviewed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland where she admitted being intoxicated, but she said she didn’t remember much of the incident due to the alcohol and two diazepam she had taken for anxiety when flying.