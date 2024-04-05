Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On his last day as an Air Traffic Controller after 41 years Ian Gott made his last ever transmission to his daughter who is a Jet2 pilot. Mr Gott said “it’s an emotional time for anyone leaving a job after so many years, but this has made it truly special for me.”

Jet2.com First Officer Lauren Gott was operating a busy flight from Glasgow to Antalya on her father’s last working day at NATS’ Prestwick Centre before he retired. A team effort by colleagues at Jet2.com and NATS made a dream come true for the dad and daughter.

As Lauren flew the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, her father was able to make his final transmission to Lauren’s aircraft. The transmission between Ian and his daughter brought down the curtain on over four decades of him controlling aircraft over the skies of the UK.

Efforts by a team at Jet2 and NATS allowed an ATC worker to share his final transmission with his daughter, a pilot of Jet2, before his retirement. (Photo: Jet2.com)

During the transmission, Ian was able to say a few words to mark the end of his 41 year career. He broadcasted his pride at being able to share his final transmission with his daughter, Lauren, who in turn wished him a very happy retirement. Other Jet2.com pilots who were on frequency at the time, were heard sharing their well wishes and congratulations to Ian.

The transmission was a proud and emotional moment for 29-year-old Lauren who says that her father has been a guiding figure during her lifelong passion for aviation. Lauren joined Jet2.com as a Pilot Apprentice in 2020 and has been flying with the leading leisure airline from Glasgow Airport as a First Officer since 2022.

She said: “Since I started my flying career, my Dad has always dreamed about when the time came for him to retire, how special it would be if I could be the last person that he transmitted to over the radio. I’ll miss hearing his voice over the radio at work (and getting some great shortcuts!) but it’s been an absolute pleasure to share these final moments of his career in such a fitting way.”

