Jet2holidays has relaunched its "Bid for a Break" campaign meaning UK holidaymakers could get an all-inclusive break for as little as 2p. From the 15 April to 9 May, customers with a myJet2 account will be able to have the opportunity to win an incredible getaway to either Gran Canaria, Portugal, Turkey and Croatia.

The airline has returned its enormously popular “Bid for a Break” campaign due to popular demand. The UK’s largest tour operator has a total of four holidays to bid on with a new holiday being auctioned off each week.

To take part, customers need to decide on the price they want to pay and place a bid via the Jet2 app. If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy the holiday for that price. Bids open at 9am every Monday, with different locations to bid on until Thursday at midday, with winners announced that day.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “With summer fast approaching, we know customers are eagerly looking towards their upcoming holidays. Therefore, we are delighted to be bringing back our highly sought-after Bid for a Break campaign to help holidaymakers escape to the sunshine.

“The campaign has proved extremely popular, so we have every confidence that holidaymakers will be excited at another chance to book a getaway for as little as just a few pence. We are always giving our customers more, so we are thrilled to be offering four lucky holidaymakers something to look forward to by jetting away with Jet2holidays. We wish everyone the best of luck!”

Last year a student nurse from St Helens, Merseyside, won a Bid for a Break competition and paid just £2.42 for a seven-night holiday to Gran Canaria. After placing her bid of £2.42, Emily Orchard, from St Helens, was told that she had entered the lowest unique bid and purchased a seven-night holiday for two adults and two children to the 5-star Lopesan Baobab Resort in Gran Canaria for that same price.

