Popular airline has unveiled its latest holiday deals to various destinations from UK airports. For each airport the airline has detailed a city break, a holiday package and a villa holiday that it has on offer to exciting destinations.

Destinations include Santorini in Greece, Paphos in Cyprus, Rome in Italy, and Ibiza in the Balearics. The airline recently announced it is expanding its programme of tours to the popular holiday destination of Bulgaria, adding package holidays to the resort of Sozopol this summer. Jet2CityBreaks also launched a selection of Discover More packages to its new city break destination Porto in response to demand from customers looking for more discovery-based experience holidays.

The airline is always offering holiday packages to popular destinations. The very best deals can usually be found in the off-peak months, and there are plenty of deals to pick and choose from at the moment, especially if you're able to be flexible with your departure dates. Listed below are the latest holiday deals Jet2 is offering from UK airports.

The latest Jet2 holiday packages, city breaks and villa offers from UK airports - take a look at prices and dates. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Birmingham Airport

Jet2CityBreaks: Czech Republic, Prague: Three star Prague Centre Plaza, three nights bed & breakfast departing from Birmingham on April 19. Priced £279 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2holidays: Greece, Santorini: Levante Beach Hotel, seven nights bed & breakfast departing from Birmingham on May 3. Price: £519 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas: Cyprus, Paphos: Villa Andri, seven nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on April 17. Price: £429 per person based on six sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Bristol Airport

Jet2CityBreaks: Canary Islands, Las Palmas City: Bull Astoria Las Palmas, three nights bed & breakfast departing from Bristol on April 25. Price: £199 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2holidays: Cyprus, Larnaca: Golden Star Beach, seven nights self-catering departing from Bristol on April 22. Price: £399 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays: Bulgaria, Bourgas: Dreams Sunny Beach Resort And Spa, seven nights all-inclusive plus departing from Bristol on May 7. Price: £469 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas: Cyprus, Larnaca: Katrina Heights Villas - Three Bedroom Villa, seven nights self-catering departing from Bristol on May 15. Price: £499 per person based on six sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

East Midlands Airport

Jet2CityBreaks: Czech Republic, Prague: Prague Centre Superior, three nights bed & breakfast departing from East Midlands on April 26. Price: £289 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2holidays: Montenegro, Dubrovnik: Iberostar Herceg Novi, seven nights all-inclusive departing from East Midlands on May 5. Price: £759 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays: Bulgaria, Bourgas: Hotel Mirage, seven nights bed & breakfast departing from East Midlands on May 3. Price: £479 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas: Greece, Crete: Villa Orsalia Heraklion, seven nights self-catering departing from East Midlands on April 12. Price: £399 per person based on six sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Edinburgh Airport

Jet2CityBreaks: Italy, Rome: Des Artistes, three nights room-only departing from Edinburgh on April 19. Price: £559 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2holidays: Cyprus, Larnaca: Bohemian Gardens Hotel, seven nights bed & breakfast departing from Edinburgh on April 24. Price: £499 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays: Turkey, Bodrum: Agar Apartments, seven nights self-catering departing from Edinburgh on May 14. Price: £389 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas: Balearics, Menorca: Villa Begonias, seven nights self-catering departing from Edinburgh on May 7. Price: £549 per person based on six sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Glasgow Airport

Jet2CityBreaks: Poland, Krakow: Rezydent Hotel, three nights room-only departing from Glasgow on April 19. Price: £279 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2holidays: Cyprus, Larnaca: Anesis Hotel, seven nights bed & breakfast departing from Glasgow on May 1. Price: £519 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays: Turkey, Izmir Area: Ephesia Resort Hotel, seven nights all-inclusive departing from Glasgow on May 9. Price: £479 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas: Canary Islands, Fuerteventura: Villa Jable, seven nights self-catering departing from Glasgow on April 13. Price: £379 per person based on six sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Leeds Bradford Airport

Jet2CityBreaks: France, Paris: Explorers Hotel, three nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on April 18. Price: £449 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Jet2holidays: Turkey, Izmir Area: Club Lion Hotel, seven nights half-board departing from Leeds Bradford on April 18. Price: £379 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays: Bulgaria, Bourgas: Hotel Step, seven nights self-catering departing from Leeds Bradford on May 30. Price: £459 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas: Canary Islands, Lanzarote: Villa Victoria Lanzarote, seven nights self-catering departing from Leeds Bradford on April 13. Price: £519 per person based on six sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Jet2CityBreaks: Spain, Alicante City: Melia Alicante, three nights room-only departing from Liverpool John Lennon on April 18. Price: £559 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2holidays: Greece, Heraklion: Marni Village, seven nights self-catering departing from Liverpool John Lennon on May 7. Price: £519 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays: Turkey, Dalaman: Hotel Oykun, seven nights bed & breakfast departing from Liverpool John Lennon on April 19. Price: £419 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas: Canary Islands, Lanzarote: Playa Blanca Beach Mate Villas, seven nights self-catering departing from Liverpool John Lennon on April 21. Price: £419 per person based on six sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

London Stansted Airport

Jet2CityBreaks: France, Nice: Hotel Byakko, three nights room-only departing from London Stansted on May 31. Price: £399 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2holidays – Italy, Sorrento: Parco Del Sole, seven nights all-inclusive departing from London Stansted on April 22. Price: £459 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Balearics, Ibiza: Hotel Puchet, seven nights bed & breakfast departing from London Stansted on April 18. Price: £369 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas – Balearics, Ibiza: S'argamassa Villa, seven nights self-catering departing from London Stansted on April 14. Price: £649 per person based on six sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Manchester Airport

Jet2CityBreaks – Italy, Venice: Hotel Tintoretto, three nights room-only departing from Manchester on April 22. Price: £369 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Fuerteventura: Surfing Colors, seven nights self-catering departing from Manchester on May 31. Price: £519 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Izmir: Le Bleu Hotel And Resort, seven nights all-inclusive plus departing from Manchester on April 19. Price: £579 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas – Greece, Rhodes: Villa Ariadne Lindos, seven nights self-catering departing from Manchester on April 24. Price: £519 per person based on six sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Newcastle International Airport

Jet2CityBreaks: Italy, Rome: Hotel Verona, three nights room-only departing from Newcastle International on April 26. Price: £619 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2holidays: Turkey, Izmir: Hotel Palmin, seven nights all-inclusive departing from Newcastle International on April 21. Price: £579 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays: Canary Islands, Gran Canaria: Ocean Hill, seven nights self-catering departing from Newcastle International on April 21. Price: £489 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.