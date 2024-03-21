Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money expert, Martin Lewis, has shared "urgent" advice to UK holidaymakers on how they can get "supercheap" flights with easyJet. It comes as the airline is launching 10 million new seats today (Thursday 21 March) from the UK.

However, ticket prices are expected to rise quickly after. The budget airline has a fluid pricing model, meaning the price you pay for a seat will go up as demand increases. It can be difficult to predict exactly when ticket prices will be at their lowest, however passengers in the past have bagged a bargain by booking immediately after seats go on sale, with many reporting that costs had risen substantially within a matter of hours. The new seats will be for travel between December 1, 2024 and March 2, 2025.

Mr Lewis has shared a trick that may save people a lot of money on their flights. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Money Saving Expert (MSE) founder said: "Urgent easyJet heads up – trick for you to get supercheap flights, won’t last long".

In a video accompanying the update, he said the best time to buy flight tickets is on the day they are launched. He said: "If you can pounce when they launch, that is usually the very cheapest rate". The "difficult bit", he added, is that easyJet says the flights will launch at 9am.

However, MSE has "started to see them launch from around 6am or even earlier" in previous years. Martin Lewis posted an update on X this morning that "some Easyjet flights for next winter (December to March) seem to dropped before the supposed 9am and prices have started to rise already from what people are telling me."