Martin Lewis easyJet flights: Money expert shares how to get 'supercheap' flights as airline puts 10 million new seats on sale
The money expert, Martin Lewis, has shared "urgent" advice to UK holidaymakers on how they can get "supercheap" flights with easyJet. It comes as the airline is launching 10 million new seats today (Thursday 21 March) from the UK.
However, ticket prices are expected to rise quickly after. The budget airline has a fluid pricing model, meaning the price you pay for a seat will go up as demand increases. It can be difficult to predict exactly when ticket prices will be at their lowest, however passengers in the past have bagged a bargain by booking immediately after seats go on sale, with many reporting that costs had risen substantially within a matter of hours. The new seats will be for travel between December 1, 2024 and March 2, 2025.
Mr Lewis has shared a trick that may save people a lot of money on their flights. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Money Saving Expert (MSE) founder said: "Urgent easyJet heads up – trick for you to get supercheap flights, won’t last long".
In a video accompanying the update, he said the best time to buy flight tickets is on the day they are launched. He said: "If you can pounce when they launch, that is usually the very cheapest rate". The "difficult bit", he added, is that easyJet says the flights will launch at 9am.
However, MSE has "started to see them launch from around 6am or even earlier" in previous years. Martin Lewis posted an update on X this morning that "some Easyjet flights for next winter (December to March) seem to dropped before the supposed 9am and prices have started to rise already from what people are telling me."
One user responded to his post saying: "I booked at around seven for flights over Christmas and the price actually went up as I progressed through the web pages! Not convinced i've got a bargain but I needed to book them anyway and at least I had first dibs on the seats." Another wrote: "I got a one way flight home from Gran Canaria for €50 (no bags) which I’m reasonably happy with but not the range of outbound flights as last year - so it’ll be Ryanair or BA for that. Feels a bit like this has been a good day for EasyJet though at no cost to them." Following advice from Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert last year, one holidaymaker Chris said the trip he booked for his family-of-five to Geneva at 6am was “'nearly £200 more expensive” by that afternoon.
