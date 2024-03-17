Parkdean holidays: UK resorts launch activity-filled family getaways from just £149 over Easter holidays
Easter is earlier than ever this year, and holidaymakers are looking for exciting new things to do with their families. Parkdean Resorts is offering egg-cellent Easter holiday deals that are packed with activities for the whole family to enjoy.
In stunning locations that are close to breathtaking beaches, woodlands and lakes, family holidays with Parkdean start from as little as £149 this Easter and are currently in high demand. So you will have to hurry and get your break booked as they won’t be around for long!
Free activities to enjoy at Parkdean Resorts this Easter
Available at over 60 Parkdean UK holiday parks, families can get involved in a range of activities starting from just £6.50 this Easter including Easter pottery painting, tie-dye sessions, bonnet making as well as much more! There are also a number of free activities for the whole family to enjoy at selected Parkdean parks this Easter.
Easter Egg Hunt
Join park mascot Sparky and embark on his special easter hunt eggstravaganza! Work together to find all of the hidden clues and receive a chocolate surprise.
Easter Milkshake! Morning
Be part of the Easter fun at Parkdean Resorts' new Milkshake!-themed stage shows. With plenty going on from live arts and crafts to joining Milkshake! Monkey on his adventures, the kids will be well and truly entertained this Easter.
Easter Tales
Make yourselves comfortable and join the Starland Krew for a unique Easter-themed storytime. Not to worry, the Easter Tales are suitable for all ages.
Bonnet parade
Can you create the most unique bonnet? Submit your masterpiece and find out if you’re a winner at the bonnet parade!
Swimming Pool Access
With 55 Parkdean holiday parks across the UK offering free indoor swimming pool access, be sure to take a dip this Easter.
The best Easter deals with Parkdean
With plenty of holidays available from £149 across the UK this Easter, book a last-minute spring break to the likes of Cornwall, Norfolk or Wales. A Parkdean resort stay in Cornwall’s Lizard point for three nights will cost £209 arriving Friday 5 April. Parkdean’s Summerfields location in Norfolk will cost £199 for four nights arriving Monday 1 April.
