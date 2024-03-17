Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easter is earlier than ever this year, and holidaymakers are looking for exciting new things to do with their families. Parkdean Resorts is offering egg-cellent Easter holiday deals that are packed with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

In stunning locations that are close to breathtaking beaches, woodlands and lakes, family holidays with Parkdean start from as little as £149 this Easter and are currently in high demand. So you will have to hurry and get your break booked as they won’t be around for long!

Parkdean Resorts is offering Easter holiday deals for less than £200 that are packed with activities for the whole family to enjoy. (Photo: Parkdean Resorts)

Free activities to enjoy at Parkdean Resorts this Easter

Available at over 60 Parkdean UK holiday parks, families can get involved in a range of activities starting from just £6.50 this Easter including Easter pottery painting, tie-dye sessions, bonnet making as well as much more! There are also a number of free activities for the whole family to enjoy at selected Parkdean parks this Easter.

Easter Egg Hunt

Join park mascot Sparky and embark on his special easter hunt eggstravaganza! Work together to find all of the hidden clues and receive a chocolate surprise.

Easter Milkshake! Morning

Be part of the Easter fun at Parkdean Resorts' new Milkshake!-themed stage shows. With plenty going on from live arts and crafts to joining Milkshake! Monkey on his adventures, the kids will be well and truly entertained this Easter.

Easter Tales

Make yourselves comfortable and join the Starland Krew for a unique Easter-themed storytime. Not to worry, the Easter Tales are suitable for all ages.

Bonnet parade

Can you create the most unique bonnet? Submit your masterpiece and find out if you’re a winner at the bonnet parade!

Swimming Pool Access

With 55 Parkdean holiday parks across the UK offering free indoor swimming pool access, be sure to take a dip this Easter.

The best Easter deals with Parkdean