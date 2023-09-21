The airline will not run flights to 17 popular destinations this winter from the airport due to its “understaffing” and “wasting” of taxpayers’ money

Ryanair has announced it is cutting its winter schedule this year from a popular airport over the site’s “mismanagement” and “understaffing”.

The airline has cancelled 17 routes from Dublin Airport and moved 19 of its Boeing aircraft to EU airports instead.

Ryanair said it has made the decision to move 19 of its aircraft because these European airports offer incentives to carriers that grow passenger numbers using lower CO2 emitting and quieter aircraft.

Luton Airport in the UK, as well as airports in Spain and Italy will see the "Gamechanger" aircraft moved to them.

Ryanair said it made the decision to cut its schedule due to a multitude of “failures” by Dublin Airport’s operator DAA.

Ryanair cuts 17 winter routes from popular UK airport. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

DAA, previously called Dublin Airport Authority, is a commercial semi-state airport company in Ireland which owns and operates Dublin Airport and Cork Airport.

Ryanair said DAA has “ongoing Capex mismanagement” and has failed to “deliver a meaningful environmental incentive scheme that rewards lower emission aircraft”.

It said it had also increased passenger charges by 45% which helped its decision to cut back on its winter schedule.

The airline added: “DAA has a history of mismanagement at Dublin Airport, including understaffing summer security, wasting taxpayers’ money on ill-thought-out infrastructure projects and failing to support low-cost access and sustainable growth”.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said it is a “regrettable” decision but there are “no incentives at Dublin to grow traffic or reward investment in aircraft with lower CO2 and noise emissions.”

He added: "Unlike most other EU airports, the DAA is unfortunately focused on increasing passenger charges by 45% and wasting €250m on a tunnel the same size as the Dublin Port tunnel that is not needed.

"DAA needs to build low-cost infrastructure to support passenger growth and connectivity but has failed to implement a growth incentive scheme or indeed lower charges that reward those airlines who invest in lower emission aircraft.”

Which Ryanair routes will be cancelled from Dublin Airport this winter?

Listed are the routes that are to be cut this winter.

Palermo in Italy

Nuremeberg in Germany

Genoa in Italy.

Ryanair also said there will be a reduction in frequency on some regional routes to the UK.