The airline is also offering more flights from the airport to popular Spanish hotspots Alicante and Tenerife

Ryanair has announced a new winter destination from a UK airport for holidaymakers wanting to enjoy some sun over the colder months.

The airline will be offering a route from Newcastle Airport to Paphos, Cyprus, this winter, as well as extra flights to Alicante and Tenerife.

There will now be four flights to Alicante four times a week and three to Tenerife a week. It is estimated that 700 local jobs will also be supported.

The airline’s new flight route to Paphos will be added to the number of routes it flies to over the winter period.

Ryanair already has 11 other routes, which has now been bumped up to 12 with the new Paphos destination.

Ryanair unveils new winter route to ‘idyllic’ destination from UK airport. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 11 other routes include Alicante, Faro, Gran Canaria, Krakow, Malaga and Tenerife.

To celebrate the new Paphos route, the airline has launched a two-day seat sale with fares from £29.99 available on their website.

TripAdvisor describes the city of Paphos as an “ideal” destination as holidaymakers can bask in sunshine “all year round”.

It says that visitors can see “ancient and historical landmarks in autumn” and “keep fit with a plethora of outdoor activities in winter.”

Ryanair’s new offers to North East holidaymakers comes following a $200m investment, allowing the airline to base two aircraft at Newcastle Airport this winter.

Speaking in Newcastle, Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: "Ryanair is pleased to provide even more choice and lower fares to our Newcastle customers for Winter 23/24 with 12 routes, including a new route to Paphos, and even more flights on two very popular Winter sun routes – Alicante and Tenerife. To support this growth, we will base two based aircraft at Newcastle Airport during Winter 23/24.

"Ryanair is the UK's No.1 airline, and while we continue to grow and provide unbeatable route choice and low fares to our 52m p.a. UK customers..."

Ryanair’s new winter schedule for this year includes: