Huge traffic queues as fans arrive for British Grand Prix

Formula One fans eager to beat the traffic have begun to arrive at Silverstone.

The famous Nottinghamshire track is hosting the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and the rest of the biggest names in the sport will be competing for spots on the podium.

Qualifying will take place today (2 July) with the race itself following tomorrow (3 July).

All 142,000 tickets for the Grand Prix at Silverstone have sold out, and traffic is already beginning to build up in the Towcester area.

One person tweeted: “Some early traffic into @SilverstoneUK this morning. Please give yourself plenty of time to get here safely.”

National Highways has introduced traffic control measures in and around Silverstone this weekend.

A43 one-way system explained

A one-way system is in place on the A43 throughout the weekend.

It is in place from 6am to 8pm today (2 July) and tomorrow (3 July).

AA Traffic explains: “Delays expected due to the formula one weekend with temporary one way systems too and from the race track on A43 at (Silverstone Race Track).

“Detour in operation - there is no ‘through’ traffic allowed between Brackley and Towcester.”

The one-way system is in place between A43 and West 10 roundabout.

The dual-carriageway section of Dadford Road is operating as one-way.

Police have received intelligence about potential protestors ahead of the British Grand Prix.

How long are the queues?

Traffic has been building up in the Silverstone area since the early morning.

AA Traffic warned at 10am that there are “severe” delays on the A43 due to the event traffic.

Drivers were facing “28 minute” queues and there was an average speed of five mph.

One person tweeted: “Traffic, traffic and more traffic. My day so far. “

What time does F1 start?

Qualifying is the main event taking place at Silverstone today.

Coverage on Sky Sports Formula One begins at 2.10pm and the qualifying itself starts at 3pm.

Prior to that the W Series race will take place.

The British Grand Prix proper takes place tomorrow at Silverstone.

Racing will begin at 3pm with coverage starting on Sky at 1.30pm.

Can you get tickets for the British Grand Prix?

If you are feeling tempted to try and attend the race at Silverstone, unfortunately you are out of luck.

All 142,000 tickets sold out months ago in record time.

What is there to do at the British Grand Prix?

As well as watching the Formula One racing, there is plenty going on at Silverstone this weekend.

Bastille will be performing today and Mabel will be doing a set tomorrow.

Spitfires from the Battle of Britain will be doing a flyover at 1pm and the famous Red Arrows will be performing at 2.15pm on Sunday, prior to the start of the race.

Sam Ryder, who came second in Eurovision, will also be doing a 15 minute set from 6pm to 6.15pm on the main stage tomorrow.