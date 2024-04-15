Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers have threatened to “boycott” Spain over its new £97 rule. The new rule has been brought in by Spanish lawmakers requiring tourists to prove they have €113.40 (£97) on hand every day if they visit.

It applies to both the mainland, and the Canary and Balearic islands. The new £97 rule means a family of four staying a week in Spain will have to show they have at least £2,716 at hand, according to the Spanish government.

Holidaymakers have slammed the new rule that could jeopardise people's trips to Spain. The new rule comes as Spain has been cracking down on the impact of tourism on its environment and public services. On Thursday (11 April), Spain’s housing minister Isabel Rodriguez announced that there will be a crackdown on hotels as overtourism is “harming the right to access housing”.

According to BirminghamLive, one holidaymaker said: "If the country would stand together and boycott Spain in favour of other Mediterranean countries, within three months they would be begging us to come back. 17 million visitors is a lot of money to the Spanish economy.”

UK holidaymakers have threatened to boycott Spain after the country has warned tourists over its new £97 rule as it cracks down on overtourism. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A second person said: "Another Mediterranean country tried to move away from tourism. They forgot how much tourism contributed to the economy.

Another asked: "Why not take it to a country where you are welcome and not just your money? Vote with your wallet. Spain will get the message, even if by then you've discovered better places and never return to Spain."

British tourists will also need more than a passport to get into Spain this summer. Brits will also have to show two additional documents.

The UK Foreign Office has issued a warning about the additional border checks, which are part of new rules which have come into place since Britain left the EU. It impacts UK tourists travelling to countries in the European Schengen area.

The Foreign Office warning reads: “If you enter the Schengen area as a tourist, you may need to provide additional documents at the border. As well as a valid return or onward ticket, when travelling to Spain you could be asked to show you have enough money for your stay.”