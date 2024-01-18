SpiceJet news: Passenger trapped inside claustrophobic toilet for entire flight across India as crews tried to unlock door
A man was trapped inside a plane toilet for the entire one hour and 45 minute journey across India
A passenger was trapped in the toilet of a plane for the entire duration of a flight in India after the door malfunctioned. The man was onboard a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on a SpiceJet flight on Wednesday (17 January) when the incident occurred.
He went to use the toilet soon after the plane took off but he found himself stuck for the entire one hour and 45 minute journey. After discovering the man was trapped in the bathroom, the crew attempted to unlock the door from the outside but were unsuccessful.
The crew reportedly communicated with the passenger by slipping a note under the door. The passenger was urged to “not panic” after their attempts to unlock the door failed.
The note added that the plane is preparing for “landing in few mins, so please close the commode lid and sit on it. And secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open engineer will come”.
The passenger was only freed from the cramped restroom after the flight landed at Bengaluru airport and technicians intervened. The private air carrier SpiceJet has issued a statement over the incident, expressing their regret. The carrier said that the passenger will get a full refund of his fare.
SpiceJet said: “On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on a SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support”.
