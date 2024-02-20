A couple is suing United Airlines after their six-year-old daughter was left "burned" and "disfigured" after a hot meal fell off tray table. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

An Israeli couple is suing United Airlines for $75,000 after their six-year-old daughter was badly burned and left “disfigured” by an in-flight hot meal that was served. The parents allege that on the flight from Tel Aviv to Newark, New Jersey, the child's tray table malfunctioned causing the hot food to slide off its surface and onto the six-year-old's lap.

Ben and Michal Fefferman say their daughter, identified in the suit only as 'O.F.', was severely burned. Ben alleges that after the hot food spilled onto his daughter he requested immediate medical attention from the crew. However he claims that flight attendants “were unable to provide adequate care, partly because United did not equip the aircraft used for the flight with reasonable medical supplies to treat burn injuries.”

He added that because of their unpreparedness his daughter “suffered in extreme discomfort for the remainder of the 12-hour flight.” Due to the negligence, which the couple has branded a breach of duty by the airline, “O.F. was seriously injured and is seeking past and future non-economic damages for her injuries, burns, disfigurement, scarring, discoloration, neurological deficits, impairment, pain, suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, inconvenience, humiliation, embarrassment, and the loss of ability to enjoy her life, which she has experienced in the past and/or will continue to experience in the future.”

The incident occurred in 2022, and the $75,000 will go toward any medical care required by the six-year-old. The suit was filed in US District Court in Chicago and the family claims the airline is liable for damages under the Montreal Convention, which states that airlines are liable for injuries sustained by passengers unless the company can prove the passengers were negligent.