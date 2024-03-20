Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers with trips booked to Spain have been issued a warning as a heatwave is set to hit the country with temperatures predicted to rise to 30C. According to WXCharts forecasts, the unusually warm weather will spread across Spain.

Maps show areas like Seville, Malaga, and Murcia will see soaring temperatures from 19 March onwards with the mercury reaching up to 30C. Tourists have been advised to be prepared as they might not be used to such high temperatures.

According to the Spanish press the start of next week will bring the highest temperatures, particularly on Tuesday 26 March when the mercury is expected to reach 30C in Coin, a town and municipality in the Province of Málaga. On the coast, there will be highs of up to 25C on Monday 25 March and Tuesday.

However on Wednesday 27 March it is expected that temperatures will drop. One of Spain’s leading newspapers, The Olive Press, reports that there will be a noticeable drop in temperatures with highs across the province hovering around the 20C mark.

UK holidaymakers have been issued a Spain travel warning as an unseasonable heatwave is forecast to hit the country with highs of 30C. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

It comes as there are reports that the Spanish heatwave might reach UK shores. Birmingham Live reports that the warm temperatures in Spain could make their way over to the UK.

Meanwhile, Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist for British Weather Services told the Express: "[The maps] are true, it will hit the London area. But make use of it as Easter currently looks pants. We will get some ice and frosts yes; easterly winds and very subdued temperatures. It may recover for Easter Monday but I am not expecting a 'Good Friday' or a worthwhile weekend."

Mr Dale added: "I am expecting a recovery. Still anticipating a switch change and a heatwave of sorts as the month progresses."