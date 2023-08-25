JD Wetherspoons to open brand new second pub at Heathrow Airport named ‘The Star Light’
The new pub will allow more holidaymakers to grab a quick pint or some food before their flight
JD Wetherspoons has announced it is opening a brand new second pub at Heathrow Airport, much to the delight of holidaymakers.
The budget boozer will open ‘The Star Light’ in Terminal 4 of the busy Hounslow travel hub replacing Carluccio’s. The new pub at the airport will open at the start of October allowing more holidaymakers to grab a quick pint or two while waiting for their flights.
‘The Star Light’ pub is costing Wetherspoon £500,000 to develop, and the company hopes it will create up to 60 full and part-time jobs.
John Hutson, Wetherspoon chief executive, said: “We are looking forward to opening The Star Light. We have operated units at Heathrow Airport since 1991 and are proud of our association with one of the world’s largest airports.”
Wetherspoon currently has eight pubs in airports across the UK including a spot at Stansted airport. The announcement of its new pub at Heathrow Airport comes after Wetherspoons has confirmed that two more of its branches have closed.
The company has already confirmed the closure of multiple other venues.
The Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh, Scotland closed its doors on 30 July and The Bankers Draft in Eltham, London also shut down on 20 August.
In July the group announced it was to close the doors on another 22 pubs this year despite having already shut 29 sites in 2023. Wetherspoons said the move was part of plans to offload a number of sites in a huge overhaul of its estate.
At the time, the pub group said: “In fact, the disposals have raised relatively modest amounts (although every little helps) and almost all are related to circumstances... where there is another Wetherspoon pub nearby.”
Which Wetherspoon pubs are closing?
- Asparagus, Battersea
- General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton
- Millers Well, East Ham
- Hudson Bay, Forest Gate
- Capitol, Forest Hill
- The Percy Shaw, Halifax
- Coronet, Holloway
- The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green
- The Cross Keys, Peebles
- Foxley Hatch, Purley
- The Butlers Bell, Stafford
- The Widow Frost, Mansfield
Which Wetherspoon pubs have already closed this year?
- The John Masefield, New Ferry
- Angel, Islington
- The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley
- The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich
- Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton
- The Colombia Press, Watford
- The Malthouse, Willenhall
- Thomas Leaper, Derby
- Cliftonville, Hove
- Tollgate, Harringay
- Last Post, Loughton
- Harvest Moon, Orpington
- Alexander Bain, Wick
- Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin
- Moon on the Square, Basildon
- Coal Orchard, Taunton
- Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport
- Wild Rose, Bootle
- Edmund Halley, Lee Green
- The Willow Grove, Southport
- Postal Order, Worcester
- North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham
- The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow
- The Knight’s Templar, London
- Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth
- The Water House, Durham
- The Worlds Inn, Romford
- The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
- The Bankers Draft, Eltham
