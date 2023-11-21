From boxers and musicians to television and literary royalty - who is Louis Theroux interviewing this evening on his latest BBC Two series?

Nestled near St Tropez, the villa becomes the backdrop for an intimate conversation between Louis and Dame Joan. Spanning over 70 years, her illustrious career is dissected, from her early days as a drama student at Rada in the 1940s to gracing the silver screens of Hollywood in the 1950s. The discussion delves into her ventures into horror movies in the 1970s and the global triumph of “Dynasty” in the 1980s.

In this candid encounter, Dame Joan reflects on the highs and lows of her remarkable journey. She shares insights into the challenges faced during her career, providing a firsthand account of the predatory nature pervasive in an often toxic entertainment industry. The discussion promises a revealing exploration of Dame Joan Collins' enduring legacy and the experiences that have shaped her extraordinary life.

Who is Dame Joan Collins?

Dame Joan Collins is a renowned English actress, author, and producer, celebrated for her enduring career in the entertainment industry. Born on May 23, 1933, in London, England, Joan Henrietta Collins has become an enduring figure in Hollywood's golden age and beyond. Collins began her acting career in the 1950s, gaining attention for her performances in British films such as "The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing" in 1955 and "The Big Money" in 1958. She later ventured to Hollywood and starred in several films, establishing herself as a glamorous and talented actress.

In the 1980s, Joan Collins achieved widespread fame and recognition for her role as Alexis Carrington Colby in the popular television series "Dynasty." Her portrayal of the scheming and formidable Alexis earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama. The show's success solidified her status as a pop culture icon.

Beyond acting, Dame Joan Collins is also an accomplished author, having written numerous novels, memoirs, and lifestyle books. In 2015, Collins was honoured with the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for her services to charity

When is “Louis Theroux Interviews” airing on BBC Two this evening?