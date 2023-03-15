For the curious.
How much have cigarettes gone up in price? What Spring Budget 2023 changes mean for tobacco costs

More than 6 million people in the UK are classed as current smokers, according to ONS figures

Matt Brooks
By Matt Brooks
6 hours ago
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 5:38pm

Smokers are facing a huge hike in the price of cigarettes following a tobacco tax increase in the Spring Budget 2023.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed cigarette levies will rise in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI) on top of an extra 2% for pre-rolled tobacco products. The RPI rate of 10.1% and the additional tax means prices are set to surge by more than 12%, meaning a packet of cigarettes could cost upwards of £14.

An average pack of 20 cigarettes costs £12.84, according to the latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), meaning a £1.55 increase. There is an additional 6% increase on top of the RPI rate for hand-rolling tobacco, which will see prices rocket by just over 16% after Hunt’s Spring Statement.

In 2021, 13.3% of the UK population were classed as current smokers by the ONS - equating to 6.6 million people.

