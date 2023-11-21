Tesco is the latest supermarket to announce unmissable Black Friday and Clubcard deals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tesco has announced its unmissable Clubcard deals as the lead up to Black Friday begins. The supermarket giant is offering 60% off a range of electronics and household items with some offers extending to next week.

Black Friday, which takes place this year on November 24, is one of the biggest events in the world for consumers and could be the perfect opportunity to grab a bargain at Tesco. In fact, customers with a Clubcard can access savings of up to £100 on selected items.

The Black Friday and Clubcard deals will be available online and in the majority of larger stores. All customers need to do is unlock the discount through the Tesco App, or use their Clubcard or fob at the checkout.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're searching for a new TV to keep you entertained this winter or doing your Christmas shopping, here is Tesco's Black Friday and Clubcard deals for 2023.

Tesco Black Friday & Clubcard deals 2023

Smart TVs

If you're in need of some big screen action, Tesco is offering customer's the Sharp 55 4K ULTRA HD Roku Smart TV at £299.00 down from £399.00. Alternatively, the smaller Sharp 32 HD Roku Smart TV, is now £139.00 down from £189.00.

Both deals are available now until Monday November 27.

Lego

A notoriously fun gift for all the family, Tesco is offering 40% off selected Lego sets this Black Friday. Customers can purchase the Lego Dom’s Dodge Charger 42111 for just £63.00, down from £105.00.

Meanwhile, the famed Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75257 has been reduced to £90.00, down from £150.000. Finally, Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker 75327 has also been slashed to £36.00, down from £60.00

Tesco Black Friday and Clubcard deals 2023

All Lego products are on offer until Sunday December 3.

Kitchen gadgets

Black Friday is a great opportunity to finally jump on the bandwagon and grab a Tower Dual Digital Air Fryer for £94.00. Customers with a Clubcard save a huge 32%.

Both the Tower Teppanyaki Grill and Breville Zen Toaster have been hacked to £29, while the Breville Zen Kettle is retailing for £25.00, down from £36.00.

Morning risers can grab the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Automatic Coffee Machine for £29.00 down from £56.00, whereas fans of a different kind of brew can pick up a 'Make your own beer kit' for just £79. The Pinter 3 starter packs are available in deep grey, electric blue, and rich red – now £79.00 down from £125.00.

The Tower Dual Digital Air Fryer and Tower Teppanyaki Grill are available to buy on offer now until Wednesday November 29. Meanwhile, offers on both the Breville Zen Kettle and Breville Zen Toaster end on Wednesday November 29.

Finally, the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Automatic Coffee Machine and The Pinter 3 starter packs are available at a discounted price until Wednesday November 29.

Bedding

If you're looking to expand your bedding game this winter, Tesco is offering a huge discount of 60% off its Silent Night Reversible Fleece Throws now £12.00 down from £30.00. The supermarket is also offering a 50% off a range of Silentnight Silver Seersucker duvet sets and pillows.