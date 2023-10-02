Telling news your way
Abercrombie & Fitch sex scandal: How to watch BBC Panorama’s hour-long special as subject finally revealed

After keeping the subject under wraps for days, the BBC has finally confirmed its hour-long Panorama special tonight is not about allegations surrounding Russell Brand.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 hours ago
BBC's Panorama has finally revealed its hour-long Panorama special tonight (October 2) after keeping it under wraps for days, sparking a wave of excitement and speculation from the public.

While many speculated that it would be an in-depth look into Russell Brand's scandal that has been making headlines across the UK and beyond, the broadcaster has now put the rumour to rest by announcing that it would be an episode about a sex scandal involving a former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Titled 'The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool', tonight's BBC Panorama episode "investigates allegations of exploitation and abuse at the top of one of the biggest fashion brands in the US".

According to the BBC, its investigation found "a highly organised network" used a middleman to find young men for the events with ex-CEO of the fashion brand, Mike Jeffries and his British partner, Matthew Smith.

Eight men told the network they attended these events, some of whom alleged they were exploited or abused. The BBC said the fashion mogul exploited young adult men for sex at events he hosted in his New York residences and luxurious hotels around the world, including in London, Paris, Venice, and Marrakesh.

The latest Panorama episode comes amid allegations against Brand, who faces accusations of rape, assault, and emotional abuse during the period from 2006 to 2013 when he was at the peak of his fame, working for both the BBC and Channel 4, and appearing in Hollywood films, emerged following a collaborative investigation conducted by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches.

The BBC has announced an hour long Panorama special but its subject remains a mystery.
In response to these allegations, Channel 4 has initiated an investigation into Brand's tenure at their channels. Additionally, they have removed all content featuring Brand. The BBC has also reevaluated its content and decided to remove certain material that no longer aligns with public expectations.

How can I watch Panorama?

The episode is at 9am on Monday, October 2 on BBC1. It will be placed in iPlayer shortly afterwards.

BBC Panorama

