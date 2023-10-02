After keeping the subject under wraps for days, the BBC has finally confirmed its hour-long Panorama special tonight is not about allegations surrounding Russell Brand.

BBC's Panorama has finally revealed its hour-long Panorama special tonight (October 2) after keeping it under wraps for days, sparking a wave of excitement and speculation from the public.

While many speculated that it would be an in-depth look into Russell Brand's scandal that has been making headlines across the UK and beyond, the broadcaster has now put the rumour to rest by announcing that it would be an episode about a sex scandal involving a former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Titled 'The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool', tonight's BBC Panorama episode "investigates allegations of exploitation and abuse at the top of one of the biggest fashion brands in the US".

According to the BBC, its investigation found "a highly organised network" used a middleman to find young men for the events with ex-CEO of the fashion brand, Mike Jeffries and his British partner, Matthew Smith.

Eight men told the network they attended these events, some of whom alleged they were exploited or abused. The BBC said the fashion mogul exploited young adult men for sex at events he hosted in his New York residences and luxurious hotels around the world, including in London, Paris, Venice, and Marrakesh.

The BBC has announced an hour long Panorama special but its subject remains a mystery.

How can I watch Panorama?

The episode is at 9am on Monday, October 2 on BBC1. It will be placed in iPlayer shortly afterwards.