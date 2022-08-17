Aitch discussed the inspiration behind his first solo album Close To Home ahead of its release

Rap fans have been eagerly anticipating the debut studio album from Aitch, which he has revealed will feature darker themes including failed relationships.

The 22-year-old, from Manchester, is set to release his album Close To Home on Friday 19 August.

Speaking to GQ ahead of the release Aitch, whose full name is Harrison James Armstrong, explained that he isn’t in a dark place despite the themes featured on the album.

Aitch said: “If I’m rapping about having no one or something like that, that is literally how I felt that day.

“Nine times out of 10, I don’t feel like that. I’m happier. If I get p***** off, it’s fuel to get in the studio. I like that people can hear that side of me.”

Aitch delved into the meaning behind his song ‘100x’, revealing that it’s about a relationship breaking down.

One line in the song talks about Beyonce and Jay Z, saying: “I know you’re trying to be Bey and I’m Jay / But it just ain’t settling straight”.

Aitch explained that it’s important to be clear about your intentions from the beginning of a relationship, while admitting that he didn’t know what to expect when he started dating someone at around age 18.

He said there were times when he was out of the country for half the year and he wanted to prioritize seeing his family.

He added that the song isn’t about YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg - despite rumours that the pair were dating - but another relationship that he “tried to keep under the radar”.

He said: “It just didn’t work. I’m presuming someone from her city leaked it at the time.

“And a lot of things happened. She started modelling, therefore she had to take her account off private. And then it all just spiralled out.”

In April 2021, Aitch took a social media break and used this to fuel to write the opening track for Close to Home, Belgrave Road.

The studio album also features the song ‘My G’, about his younger sister Grace, who has down sydrome.

Singles Baby, 1989 and In Disguise are also must listen tracks on the album.

Earlier today, the rapper was forced to take to Twitter and respond after it was revealed the Ian Curtis mural in Manchester was painted over with his album’s artwork.

Aitch wrote: “This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto.