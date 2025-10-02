Life inspires art and sometimes the real world takes inspiration from video games ... or at least the latter is true for a mum who now has a bionic arm thanks to Call Of Duty.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ever popular video game is being credited by the British firm who invented a new rugged bionic arm, the first of which has been fitted on a mum and US military veteran who lost her left arm during the war in Iraq.

Danielle Green, 45, lost the limb when she was injured by a rocket-propelled grenade while deployed in Baghdad with the US army in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recipient of a Purple Heart medal, presented to those wounded or killed in service, said that her new prosthetic arm – produced by Bristol-based Open Bionics – “makes me feel whole”.

Open Bionics, founded in the UK in 2014, now has clinics in the US.

It launched its Hero RGD (Rugged) bionic arm device at a Call Of Duty livestream event in Las Vegas this week, and Ms Green is the first US veteran to be fitted with one.

Open Bionics describes the Hero RGD as “built for the toughest jobs”, with titanium parts and Nylon PA12 plastic, able to carry up to 77lbs (34.9kg) and withstand impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brushless motors and spring-loaded fingers deliver a secure, powerful grip, while its 0.4-second closing speed makes it the fastest multi-grip bionic hand to date, the firm said.

It is funded by Call Of Duty maker Activision Blizzard’s Call Of Duty Endowment, a non-profit that helps veterans transition into civilian careers.

Danielle holding her Purple Heart medal with her new Hero RGD bionic arm. | Open Bionics/PA Wire

Open Bionics said the prosthetic “combines military-grade durability with advanced engineering”, and has special covers designed in collaboration with Call Of Duty Endowment to reflect Ms Green’s strength and identity.

Ms Green said: “I love my bionic arm. It gives me balance, it makes me feel whole, makes me feel complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a female combat veteran wearing this arm in public, I know it’s about more than just me.

“Little girls who’ve lost a limb see someone like them moving forward with confidence. Their parents see it too, and it creates a ripple effect of awareness and possibility.”

Samantha Payne, co-founder of Open Bionics, said: “When Activision reached out, we saw an opportunity to celebrate a true hero.

“The Hero RGD was built for people who need reliability and strength in every part of their day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This technology is designed to keep up with the way veterans live and work.”

Danielle Green with a service colleague during her deployment in Iraq in 2004. | Open Bionics/PA Wire

Ms Payne said the device “has been years of hard work” and the design “pushes the very boundaries of what is physically possible”.

“The Hero RGD holds all componentry in the palm of the hand, making it the first design ever built to house a battery enabling wireless control and importantly enabling amputees to be able to get it wet without worrying about frying electronics, something that has plagued amputees with bionic hands for a very long time,” she said.

“Using the pioneering USMC-standard wrist connector it also enables amputees to disconnect their bionic hand and clip in a sports attachment in a few clicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the moment, arm amputees carry multiple arms around during the day to be able to access different activities like the workplace and then the gym.

“Now, you just need one wireless arm and you can use any attachment you like, bionic hand, or sport attachment.

“No more lugging around multiple arms.”

Helene Imperiale, senior director at Call Of Duty Endowment, said: “At the Call of Duty Endowment and Activision, we are proud to support real-life heroes like Danielle Green.

“Partnering with UK based Open Bionics to deliver this groundbreaking Hero RGD prosthetic is a powerful way to honour her service and help other veterans find meaningful careers after their service.”