A violent bullying abuser who pulled a woman’s hair extensions out and ripped the flesh inside her mouth has been jailed.

Steven Files attacked the woman in her home on July 14 this year, just months after being released from prison following a previous assault on her.

Steven Files attacked the woman in her home on July 14 this year, just months after being released from prison following a previous assault on her.

The 36-year-old had been drinking heavily while watching England lose the Euro 2024 final before he flew into a jealous rage and grabbed the woman by the neck. She managed to break free and was screaming for help when Files stuck his fingers in her mouth and pulled her face back, causing the inside of her mouth to split open.

He then grabbed her phone off her and ripped out her hair extensions. A neighbour called the police and when officers arrived at her home in Darlington, they discovered her covered in blood.

Files, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which he denied, claiming the woman inflicted the injuries on herself.

Steven Files pulled a woman’s hair extensions out and ripped the flesh in her mouth | Durham Constabulary

He was found guilty following a trial at magistrates’ court and appeared at Teesside Crown Court last week where he was jailed for two years and four months.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “The emotional toll has been overwhelming. I now suffer from anxiety and depression, and there are days when even simple tasks feel impossible. The violent outbursts have shattered my confidence and self-worth, making me question my value as a person. Physically, I’ve had to recover from injuries, and emotionally, I am still healing.”

Detective Sergeant Joanne Days, from Darlington Safeguarding Team, said: “Files is an extremely dangerous individual whose actions could easily have resulted in tragedy. He has left this woman with both physical and emotional scars, which will take considerable time to heal from. She has shown immense courage throughout the police investigation and court process, and I hope she can now start to rebuild her life.

“If you are experiencing abuse, please tell us – you will be listened to, and we will believe you. We know it can be difficult to speak out, but we have specially trained officers who will support you every step of the way.”

To report abuse, call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online at www.durham.police.uk/ro/report/domestic-abuse/a1/report-domestic-abuse/

For help contact Women’s Aid https://www.womensaid.org.uk/