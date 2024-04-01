Richard Chamberlain, 34, from Colne in Lancashire, whose death on Sunday sparked a murder investigation Picture issued by Lancashire Police

Police have made a murder arrest after a man was fatally stabbed.

Officers were called to New Market Street, Colne in Lancashire, at 2.26pm on Sunday, where paramedics were treating a man with a number of serious injuries.

The man, 34-year-old Richard Chamberlain from Colne, sadly died a short time later. Police say Richard’s family are being supported by specialist officers and that their thoughts are with them. A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of Richard’s death is taking place today.

A 44-year-old man from Colne was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Det Chief Insp Jill Riley, of Lancashire Police's major investigation team said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Richard’s loved ones at this difficult time. We have a dedicated team of investigators conducting enquiries to get justice for Richard. As part of these enquiries, we are asking anyone who saw or heard a disturbance or anything suspicious, in the area of New Market Street yesterday afternoon to make contact with us. I would also ask people to check their dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.

“I know people will be understandably concerned by what has happened. I would like to reassure them that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.”