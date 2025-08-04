A student killed in a knife attack in Cambridge has been described as "a young man brimming with enthusiasm” by his family.

Tributes have been paid to a student killed in an attack in Cambridge. Mohammed Algasim has been described as "a young man brimming with enthusiasm, brimming with chivalry and courage” by his family.

Mohammed died following a fatal stabbing in Mill Park, Cambridge on August 1. The 20-year-old from Saudi Arabia, was on a 10-week placement studying English in the city.

Family members paid tribute to their “dutiful son” and “loving brother” on Monday (August 4). They said: "A young man brimming with enthusiasm, brimming with chivalry and courage.

"He was a dutiful son, a loving brother, and the leader of the family in spirit, not in appearance. He was cheerful, chivalrous, pure of heart, quick to give, and passionate about others.

"Over time, he became the family's charisma, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in every gathering. He was his father's support, his familiar companion, and the assistant to his uncles and maternal uncles. He was the most compassionate person to ever visit a mother's heart and the closest to his sisters' embrace.”

The family of student Mohammed Algasim have paid tribute to "a young man brimming with enthusiasm” | Cambridgeshire Constabulary/SWNS

Police were called to the incident at 11.27pm and Mohammed died at the scene at 12.01am on August 2. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Chas Corrigan has been charged with murder and has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (August 6). The 21-year-old, of Holbrook Road, Cambridge, has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

A 50-year-old man, also from the city, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody.

In a statement, EF International Language Campuses Cambridge said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our adult students was fatally injured on Friday night in a public space. At this time, we understand the attack was carried out by a member of the public in an isolated incident.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority. We are providing support to all students and staff affected by this tragic event and have organised counselling sessions."