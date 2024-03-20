Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby

A man is alleged to have broken into a hospital mortuary to have sex with a dead body. Damon Tingay, 29, of Grimsby has been charged with sexual offences in relation to dead bodies after forcing entry into Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby in the early hours of Sunday, March 17.

Police said Tingay has been charged with a sexual offence and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence against a deceased adult and intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance following an incident where forced entry was gained to the mortuary, which is a restricted area of the hospital, at around 4.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside Police added: "Tingay was initially arrested on suspicion of burglary however whilst in our custody, following enquiries undertaken as part of the investigation, he was also arrested on suspicion of sexual offences. He appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court (on Tuesday, 19 March) where he was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Monday, 22 April at Grimsby Crown Court."

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Elliott said: “The details of this report will cause concern and I want to offer my assurance we have been treating this incident as a priority.

“We are working incredibly closely with our partners at the NHS and the Coroner, to ensure all family members of the deceased who were inside the mortuary have been contacted, and our specially trained officers are continuing to support the families of those who have been affected.

“Understandably, the nature of this report will cause alarm, especially considering other investigations Humberside Police have been dealing with over the last few weeks in Hull and East Yorkshire, however I want to offer my reassurance that we believe this incident at DPOW Hospital to be an isolated incident and not connected to any other investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad