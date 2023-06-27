Police have issued a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Harry Styles concert in Manchester.

The woman was reportedly attacked after being approached from behind by a man at around 8.30pm on Wednesday 15 June last year during the gig at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Harry Styles concert (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has now issued a photo of a man who attended the concert who it is keen to speak to in connection with the incident. The force said it was sharing the image a year later because officers had “utilised several lines of enquiry” and is now hoping to seek “fresh information”.

Detective Constable Grace O’Rourke, of GMP’s Trafford division, said: “We always take a robust approach to these kinds of reports and we have launched this new appeal to ensure we get justice for the victim.

“We will continue to investigate and we are asking anyone with any information to please get in touch with us.”

GMP would now like to identify the male pictured as they believe he could assist with their investigation (Photo: Greater Manchester Police)

Anyone with any information, or mobile phone footage from the area at the time, has been urged to come forward and contact police by calling 0161 856 7756, quoting crime reference number CRI/06MM/0009904/22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Information can also be reported via gmp.police.uk or through the independent charity Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555 111.