Jeffrey Epstein's 'little black book' is going up for auction, containing the contact details of many celebrities and business giants.

One of the most provocative criminal relics of modern times - the personal address and telephone book owned by American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - is going up for sale.

The small, plastic-bound 64 page book contains 386 individual printed entries with two handwritten entries penned on the last page. Each entry varies in length from only a few lines to over 10-15 lines or more, and contains Epstein's contact's name, address, and telephone number.

The great majority of the entries also include contact information for private residences, and often numbers for pagers, aides, employees, parents, and even girlfriends. Ninety-four of the names bear black, hand-applied checkmarks, and five have been highlighted in yellow.

These five names, including that of former president Donald Trump, are those of well-recognized financial and industrial figures. In addition to the former president, the booklet also contains many dozens of giants in the fields of finance, manufacturing, real estate, politics, film, television, law, and fashion design.

There is also a good deal of information hinting at Epstein's sordid past, including the very first entry: contact information for the front desk and five apartment numbers of residences maintained by him for girlfriends, models, and attorney. An entry for 'Masseuse/Masseur' lists 24 women's names and numbers, some with pager numbers as well, with one bearing the descriptive: 'ugly back up,' along with eight women listed under 'exercise people'.

Jeffrey Epstein's 'little black book' is up for auction, containing the contact details of celebrities and business giants. Picture: Alexander Historical Auctions

The book was found on a Fifth Avenue, New York sidewalk in the mid-1990s and was later sold to a party in the Northeast. Journalists from Business Insider submitted the book for forensic analysis which provided a positive result.

The journalists then undertook calls to dozens of those listed within the book. Many of the respondents were incredulous that their numbers had been revealed, and some spoke candidly of their relationship with Epstein. Others were indignant or simply hung-up.

The auction house stresses that the fact an individual's name appears within the book in no way implies any connection with Epstein's criminal activities, nor does it imply any relationship with Epstein whatsoever.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland, US, known internationally for their sale of historic letters and documents, is hosting the auction of the notorious ‘little black book’. It is initially being offered for sale by sealed bid with offers being accepted by the auction house from May 15 – June 15, 2024.