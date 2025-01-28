Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The driver of a Land Rover which crashed at a school, killing two eight-year-old girls, has been arrested after detectives reopened the investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said the driver had been arrested for a second time on Tuesday, having first been arrested at the time of the crash on July 6 2023 and later told she would face no further action.

Two girls died after a Land Rover Defender drove through The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon, south London | Yui Mok/PA Wire

An internal review was launched last year after “concerns” were raised by the families of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, who died after the incident at the Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6, 2023.

Nuria Sajjad, left, and Selena Lau | Family Handout

The families had said they remained “unconvinced” that the investigation was conducted thoroughly after it was announced in June that the driver had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel and would not face criminal charges.

The Met said the review identified lines of enquiry which required further examination and, in October, the investigation was moved to the Specialist Crime Command, under Det Supt Lewis Basford.

Following the arrest, Det Supt Basford said: “I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to any witnesses or individuals with information who are yet to speak to police to please come forward.

“Were you attending the local golf course or driving in or around the area of the Study Prep School in Wimbledon at the time of the collision? Did you see the vehicle – a distinctive gold Land Rover Defender – in the lead up to the collision?

“We believe there were people in the local area who have not been spoken to by police and remain unidentified. I would ask those individuals to please contact us.

“Our main priority is to ensure the lines of inquiry identified by the review are progressed. This is a live investigation and in order to maintain its integrity I can’t go into further detail at this stage. I would urge people to avoid speculation.”