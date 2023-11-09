A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene after reports of a serious assault at a property in Leigh-on-Sea

Police have charged a man, 54, with the murder of a woman in her 60s after a serious assault at a property in Leigh-on-sea. (Credit: Essex Police)

Police have charged a 54-year-old man with the murder of a woman in her 60s after a serious assault at a property in Leigh-on-Sea.

Kevin Shepherd, of Whitehouse Meadows, Leigh-on-Sea, is set to appear at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court today. He is charged with the murder of the woman, after she was found by officers in the garden of the property on Whitehouse Meadows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Authorities responded to reports of an assault, with the woman found with serious injuries. She was then pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.