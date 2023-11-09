Man, 54, charged with murder of woman after serious assault at home in Leigh-on-Sea
A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene after reports of a serious assault at a property in Leigh-on-Sea
Police have charged a 54-year-old man with the murder of a woman in her 60s after a serious assault at a property in Leigh-on-Sea.
Kevin Shepherd, of Whitehouse Meadows, Leigh-on-Sea, is set to appear at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court today. He is charged with the murder of the woman, after she was found by officers in the garden of the property on Whitehouse Meadows.
Authorities responded to reports of an assault, with the woman found with serious injuries. She was then pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Detective Chief Inspector Terry Balding from Essex Police said: "We have worked quickly and hard to progress this investigation which has resulted in a charge overnight.We would like to reassure the community that it is an isolated incident, and there remains no threat to the wider community. I continue to appeal for anyone with information or footage that could help our investigation, to please get in touch using our dedicated online portal."