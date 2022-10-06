Police have said the incident on Bishopsgate is being treated as a suspected robbery.

Police at the scene after three people were taken to hospital following reports of stabbings at Bishopsgate in London.

Three people have been stabbed as members of the public tried to intervene in a phone snatch robbery in central London.

A group of two or three people attacked a pedestrian just before 10am in Bishopsgate on Thursday, according to witnesses.

Members of the public then sought to intervene to stop the assailants.

Police say three people were taken to hospital following reports of stabbings in Bishopsgate.

The incident happened near to Liverpool Street Station.

What happened in Bishopsgate?

A City of London Police statement said: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.

“Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.

“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”

The force later added: “This incident is being treated as a suspected robbery. Investigations are ongoing.”

London Ambulance Service said it sent a “number of resources” to the scene.

Witnesses described a fight breaking out in front of the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper.

Sayeed Dukanwala, owner of BK News, a newsagent’s next to the scene, witnessed the incident as it unfolded on Thursday morning.

He told the PA news agency: “I was here in my shop working when I saw some guys running past my shop and shouting ‘Oi oi oi.’

“After a few minutes I saw a fight break out over there (at the scene) and people running away.

“Then some people came in and told me there was a stabbing. They said there was a man and a lady on the floor and there was blood.”

He added: “I felt scared and unsafe when I heard what happened.”

Is the area cordoned off?

A cordon is in place outside of 22 Bishopsgate.

The cordon, which is about 50 metres long, is being guarded by seven officers with City of London Police.

The building of 22 Bishopsgate is open and workers can be seen entering and leaving the premises.

A spokesperson at 22 Bishopsgate said: “We are aware of a distressing incident that took place this morning on Bishopsgate, in the vicinity of our building, and our security team provided the police and emergency services with any necessary support while they were on site.

“We immediately carried out a dynamic risk assessment that determined there was no direct threat to the building and therefore have not locked down the building or prevented access to entrances.”

Nickie Aiken, Cities of London and Westminster MP, said she was “concerned” about the attack.

She tweeted: “Concerned to learn of the incident in Bishopsgate. I’m in contact with City Police for updates.

“My thoughts are with all those involved including the first responders.”