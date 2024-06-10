Maidwell Hall School: Police launch probe into historic school sexual abuse allegations after Earl Spencer memoir claims
Earl Spencer, 60, attended Maidwell Hall School from the age of eight to 13. He had claimed in a memoir published earlier this year that he suffered physical and sexual abuse during his time at the school, which educates both boys and girls from the age of four to 13.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police has now said: “We are in the early stages of investigating a number of non-recent allegations of sexual abuse at Maidwell Hall School. Northamptonshire Police takes all allegations of abuse very seriously and where reports are made to us, we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to help bring perpetrators to justice. “We encourage anyone who has suffered abuse anywhere in our county, at any time, to contact us either online at northants.police.uk, by calling 101 or 03000 111 222 if you’re calling from outside of Northamptonshire.”
In a statement released shortly after Earl Spencer’s memoir was published, Maidwell Hall School said that it was "sobering to read about the experiences Charles Spencer, and some of his fellow alumni, had at the school, and we are sorry that was their experience".
It comes as Earl Spencer announced that he and his third wife Karen were divorcing after 13 years together. In a statement to The Mail On Sunday, he aid: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."