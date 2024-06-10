Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Police has launched a criminal investigation into historic sexual abuse allegations at a prestigious boarding school that was one attended by the brother of Princess Diana.

Earl Spencer, 60, attended Maidwell Hall School from the age of eight to 13. He had claimed in a memoir published earlier this year that he suffered physical and sexual abuse during his time at the school, which educates both boys and girls from the age of four to 13.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police has now said: “We are in the early stages of investigating a number of non-recent allegations of sexual abuse at Maidwell Hall School. Northamptonshire Police takes all allegations of abuse very seriously and where reports are made to us, we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to help bring perpetrators to justice. “We encourage anyone who has suffered abuse anywhere in our county, at any time, to contact us either online at northants.police.uk, by calling 101 or 03000 111 222 if you’re calling from outside of Northamptonshire.”

In a statement released shortly after Earl Spencer’s memoir was published, Maidwell Hall School said that it was "sobering to read about the experiences Charles Spencer, and some of his fellow alumni, had at the school, and we are sorry that was their experience".